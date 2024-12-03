Whooping cough cases continue to rise in Missouri





As holiday gatherings increase, health officials are asking parents to be on the lookout for symptoms.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Pediatricians in the St. Louis area continue to see cases of whooping cough. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services dataThere have been 603 reported cases of whooping cough, also known as whooping cough, this year. Of those, 225 are in St. Louis County, far more than health officials have confirmed in recent years. “Actually, that's not unexpected. We've seen similar numbers in the past, and whooping cough is quite cyclical. So every few years, there will be bigger outbreaks that will last for a while. But we're going to continue to see community-wide outbreaks like what we're seeing now,” said Amanda Brzozowski, senior epidemiologist with the St. Louis County Health Department. Brzozowski said some pediatric clinics are doing more testing than others, which is good, but it means there are probably more cases they aren't aware of. “This makes us realize how much we're on the tip of the iceberg right now. Imagine if every practice was as tested as this one. You know? Like, instead of receiving a dozen cases a week, we would be receiving 100 cases a week,” Brzozowski said. The most common symptom is a coughing fit that may eventually lead to shortness of breath or vomiting. with Dr. Aaron Miller SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital He said older children and adults may not know they are infected, but for infants it is a very serious illness that can keep them hospitalized for months. “They develop apnea, and instead of having a bad cough, they actually hold their breath and stop breathing, turn blue, and can't tolerate food. Antibiotics don't do anything to reduce that. “It's really time for his body to recover,” Miller said. Miller said vaccination is the most effective means of prevention. “One of the problems with the whooping cough vaccine is that immunity decreases over time, which is why so many doses of the vaccine are needed, and a booster dose is recommended at 11 to 12 years of age. '' Miller said. MDHSS stated: news release, “DTap vaccination rates among Missouri kindergarteners steadily declined by 4% from the 2019-2020 school year to the 2023-2024 school year.” Pertussis patients can be contagious for up to 21 days, so it's very important to get antibiotics as soon as possible to prevent spread, and for adults to get the latest TDAP vaccine.

