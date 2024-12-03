Health
WHO warns of rising global tuberculosis rate
The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm about the rapidly increasing number of tuberculosis (TB) cases around the world.
The WHO said more than 8 million people were newly diagnosed with the disease last year, the highest number since monitoring began in 1995.
According to the report, the number of tuberculosis-related deaths decreased from 1.32 million to 1.25 million last year, but the total number of people contracting the disease increased.
This means the world is not on track to meet the international goals of reducing the burden of tuberculosis by 2027 and eliminating it by 2035.
Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis also remains a concern, which the WHO describes as a “public health crisis.”
The treatment success rate for multidrug-resistant or rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis is currently 68%.
However, the report found that of the estimated 400,000 people affected, only 44% were diagnosed and treated in 2023.
Global funding for tuberculosis prevention and treatment will decline further in 2023, remaining well below target, it added, with low- and middle-income countries bearing 98% of the tuberculosis burden.
According to the report, India (26%), Indonesia (10%), China (6.8%), the Philippines (6.8%) and Pakistan (6.3%) together account for 56% of the global TB burden. .
Earlier this year, the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) announced it was investigating an 11% increase in tuberculosis cases in the UK..
According to provisional data, the number of tuberculosis cases in 2023 was 4,850, an increase of 10.7% compared to 4,380 in 2022.
Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, tuberculosis rates were lower, at 4,615 cases in 2018 and 4,725 in 2019, according to UKHSA statistics.
They noted that while some of the increase was related to people born outside the UK, there was also an increase in UK-born people in 2023.
At the time, UKHSA's head of tuberculosis, Dr Esther Robinson, encouraged people to see their GP if they had a cough with mucus that lasted for more than three weeks, saying it was not necessarily caused by coronavirus or influenza. They warned that it could be tuberculosis. .
Talking about the survey results, WHO reportDr. Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO's Global Tuberculosis Programme, said: “A lack of funding and a devastating economic burden on affected populations, climate change, conflict, migration and displacement, pandemics, drug-resistant tuberculosis, and many other threats, such as There are issues that need to be addressed.” Drivers of Antimicrobial Resistance”.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added: “It is outrageous that despite the tools we have to prevent, detect and treat tuberculosis, tuberculosis continues to kill and sicken so many people.”
Dr Esther Robinson, head of UKHSA's tuberculosis division, said: “Tuberculosis is treatable and preventable, but remains a serious public health problem in the UK.”
“It is very important that people with associated symptoms are tested for TB and that appropriate treatment is started promptly. All persistent coughs with fever are caused by influenza or COVID-19. That's not true.
“Usually, if a cough with mucus lasts for more than three weeks, it can be caused by a number of other problems, including tuberculosis. If you think you may be at risk, see your GP. Please consult.”
