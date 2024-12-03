Health
Marburg hemorrhagic eye virus: The deadliest hemorrhagic eye virus has killed 15 people so far: Check out its symptoms, causes, vaccines and prevention measures
Public health authorities around the world are monitoring the spread of the deadly virus, and travelers are being advised to exercise in preparation for the spread of the deadly new virus.
The risk of death is 50/50. The 'bleeding eye' virus is considered one of the deadliest viruses on the planet. It could also spread to other African countries that are already struggling to deal with other viruses and outbreaks.
What is hemorrhagic eye virus?
marburg virus disease (MVD) is often fatal, is associated with the well-known Ebola virus, and is sometimes known as “haemorrhagic eye disease.” The Independent reports that MVD damages a person's blood vessels and causes bleeding from various orifices, including the eyes.
In October, the WHO warned against all travel to Rwanda, and the UK's National Public Health Agency advised travelers visiting Rwanda to avoid a number of activities, including attending burial ceremonies and coming into contact with wild animals. I warned you. Infectious pathogen of the Filoviridae family. It causes MVD, a severe hemorrhagic fever with a mortality rate ranging from 24% to 88%, depending on the outbreak and medical care available.Also read: mpox, this new deadly African virus puts 95% of infected pregnant women at risk of miscarriage. check symptoms
What are the symptoms of hemorrhagic eye virus?
According to the WHO, the first signs of Marburg disease appear suddenly after an incubation period of 2 to 21 days. Early signs of hemorrhagic eye virus include high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and fatigue.
On the third day, symptoms such as severe watery diarrhea, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, and vomiting may occur. Two to seven days after symptoms appear, patients see a non-itching rash.
After the fifth day, symptoms of bleeding may occur, such as vomit, fresh blood in the stool, or bleeding from the nose, gums, vagina, or other organs. In fatal cases, death occurs within 8 to 9 days after the onset of symptoms.
How is hemorrhagic eye virus transmitted?
Marburg virus is spread through direct contact with an infected person's body fluids, contaminated surfaces, and materials such as bedding and clothing.
The “bleeding eye” virus is transmitted through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs, and other body fluids of an infected person (through skin lesions and mucous membranes), as well as with surfaces and materials (bedding, bedding, etc.). can be transmitted from person to person. clothes, etc.) are contaminated with these liquids.
Healthcare workers are frequently infected while treating patients with suspected or confirmed Marburg virus. Funerals that involve direct contact with the bodies of victims can also contribute to the transmission of the virus.
marburg virus vaccine
Currently, there are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved for “hemorrhagic virus,” but early symptomatic and symptomatic treatment, such as hydration, can improve survival rates.
Did Marburg disease reach India?
According to the 2023 report available on the Union Health Ministry website, no cases have been reported in India so far.
“Surveillance strategies should focus more on the point of entry (PoE) into India as no cases have been reported from India,” the report said.
Travel precautions and warnings issued by several countries allow people to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from the disease. Prevention is key as there is no specific treatment or vaccine.
How can I protect myself from bleeding eye virus?
To protect yourself from hemorrhagic eye virus, avoid direct contact with bats, especially in areas where the virus is known to occur, as fruit bats are their natural hosts. Avoid entering caves and mines where bats live. Handle wild animal meat carefully and cook thoroughly before eating. If an infection occurs, please practice thorough hygiene management.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. Avoid close contact with infected people and their body fluids, and avoid touching contaminated surfaces and objects.
