New injection lenacapavir reduces risk of HIV infection by 96%





A new HIV prevention method that involves injecting a drug called lenacapavir just twice a year has shown breakthrough results that are better than daily oral medications. In a clinical trial led by Emory University and Grady Health System called Purpose-2, the shot reduced the risk of HIV infection by 96%. This discovery could change the landscape of HIV prevention, especially for people who struggle to adhere to daily medication habits. Currently, oral medications such as Truvada, Part of a regimen called PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) is very effective but requires daily intake. If you forget to take a dose, the effectiveness may be significantly reduced. “What we find is that about half of people stop taking daily oral PrEP within a year for a variety of reasons,” said the study's lead author and professor at Emory University. said Dr. Colleen Kelly. The Phase III trial enrolled 2,179 participants for lenacapavir and 1,086 participants for Truvada at 88 sites worldwide. Results showed nine new HIV infections in the Truvada group, compared to only two new HIV infections in the lenacapavir group. Dr. Kelly believes that the long-term protection and ease of use of this injectable drug will help reduce the disproportionate impact of HIV, especially on Black and Hispanic people, cisgender gay men, and people with limited access to health care. He stressed that the shot could be a game-changer for people receiving the vaccine. Another researcher, Dr. Valeria Cantos, emphasized the study's commitment to diversity. The study included participants from the United States, South America, Africa, and Asia, and materials and staff accommodated a variety of languages ​​and cultures. This approach Published in the New England Medical Journalespecially at Grady Memorial Hospital, which serves an underserved population. Lenacapavir could be approved by 2025 and represents an important advance in HIV prevention. Experts like Emory University's Dr. Carlos Del Rio emphasize the importance of equal access to these innovations. “Long-acting antiretroviral drugs like lenacapavir, if widely available, have the potential to dramatically reduce HIV transmission,” he said. A previous double-blind study in African women and adolescent girls showed that lenacapavir was 100% effective against deadly HIV. However, although the drug is highly effective and convenient compared to traditional dosing methods, its high cost of $40,000 per person per year remains a barrier. in OctoberIndian drug companies including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Emcure Pharmaceuticals will produce generic versions of lenacapavir under a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences, a maker of new HIV drugs. These agreements allow the companies to manufacture and supply lenacapavir to 120 resource-constrained countries pending regulatory approval. This will help provide faster access to medicines in low-income countries with high rates of HIV infection. Publisher: Daphne Clarence Publication date: December 3, 2024

