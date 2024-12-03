A love of coffee can change your gut microbiome. Studies have revealed higher levels of certain types of bacteria. health

Connect with us

A love of coffee can change your gut microbiome. Studies have revealed higher levels of certain types of bacteria.

 


December 3, 2024 06:51 PM (IST)

Regular coffee consumption changes the composition of your gut microbiome, increasing certain types of bacteria.

coffee It is one of the most loved drinks. There are various issues and debates regarding its physical effects. A study has discovered new physical effects of coffee that indicate the amount of certain drinks and foods you consume. Coffee can especially play a role here. of study A paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology found that, among other things, frequent coffee drinkers have more of certain types of gut bacteria than non-coffee drinkers.

Coffee increases certain types of gut bacteria. (pixel)

Coffee affects the gut microbiome

The composition of the gut microbiome is influenced by coffee. A community of bacteria and fungi that live in your intestines. The researchers, part of a larger team, tested stool and blood samples from around 77,000 people in the UK, US and 211 other global cohorts. They were particularly interested in understanding how coffee consumption affects the gut microbiome, given coffee's universal appeal and daily consumption patterns. In the case of coffee, people either drink coffee regularly or not at all, which means more distinct differences in the gut microbiome of people who don't share the same affinity for coffee. Masu.

Researchers found significant differences in the levels of a gut bacterium called Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus found in coffee drinkers. Bacteria levels in regular coffee drinkers were up to eight times higher than in non-coffee drinkers. This is reflected in different population groups around the world, showing that this is universal rather than regional. This study showed that there is a correlation between coffee intake and this particular gut bacteria.

what it means

This study is important in explaining how the continuous consumption of a single beverage affects the gut microbiome. While the focus was on coffee, this is a reminder of how important our dietary choices are as they can shape the composition of our gastrointestinal (GI) system.

