Health
Study reports link between menopausal hormone therapy and various risks of heart and blood clots
Studies show that oral estrogen-progestin therapy increases the risk of heart disease and blood clots, while tibolone increases the risk of stroke and heart attack, but not blood clots.
In a recent study published in BMJ, Researchers evaluated the results of 138 nested trials (from 2007 to 2018) to investigate the effect of traditional menopausal hormone therapy on cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.
The study group, consisting of more than 919,000 women across eight combinations of hormone type and route of administration, found that up to 43.0% of hormone users experienced adverse cardiovascular events, and that up to 43.0% of hormone users experienced adverse cardiovascular events, including ischemic heart disease (43. %) and venous thromboembolic events were found to be the most prevalent.
Tibolone and oral estrogen-progestin therapy were found to be associated with the highest risk of ischemic heart disease. Tibolone significantly contributed to the risk of cerebral infarction and myocardial infarction.
These findings highlight the relative risks of some traditional menopausal hormone therapies and provide physicians and users with the knowledge they need to make safer choices.
About research
This study investigated the relative CVD risk associations of the current spectrum of systemic menopausal hormone therapies by utilizing a large (N = 919,614) Swedish national cohort (age = 50-58 years). , which addresses current knowledge gaps.
Because different hormone administration methods target different physiological pathways, this targeted testing study provides clues to elucidate the mechanistic basis of the hormone-CVD risk association and provides insight into the broad range available to clinicians. It has the potential to make it possible to recommend the safest options among interventions.
Study data were obtained from Statistics Sweden, a composite public health register of the Swedish population, including demographic, socio-economic, anthropometric, and medical history datasets. Mortality information and hormone prescriptions were obtained from the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare and the Anatomical Therapeutic Chemical Regulation Repository.
The study consisted of 138 nested trials conducted monthly from July 2007 to December 2018, each with a two-year follow-up period. Participants of appropriate age with no history of ongoing hormone use were included in the dataset. In contrast, patients who previously reported significant adverse CVD events were excluded to improve the accuracy of the results.
International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) codes were used to identify CVD events throughout the study period, focusing on myocardial infarction (I21, I22), cerebral infarction (I63), and venous thromboembolism (I26, I26, I26). Assigned to participants. I80, I81, I82).
Cox proportional hazards modeling was used to calculate the relative risks of different hormones and routes of administration for both individual diseases and CVD as a whole.
Research results
The study found that 24,089 of the 919,614 participants suffered a CVD event during the study period. Ischemic heart disease (43.0%; n = 10,360) and toxic thromboembolic events (38.2%; n = 9,196) were the most common, followed by myocardial infarction (17.9%; n = 4,312) and cerebral infarction (17.0%; n = 4,098). ).
Surprisingly, no statistically significant differences were found between initiators (participants receiving hormonal therapy) and non-initiators when assessing CVD risk overall. However, when considering the specific route of administration or hormone choice, tibolone and oral estrogen-progestin therapy were found to be associated with a significantly higher risk of ischemic heart disease (HR = 1.46 and 1.21, respectively).
Results with different routes of administration were similarly nuanced, with oral continuous estrogen-progestin therapy and sequential therapy significantly increasing the risk of venous thromboembolism (HR = 1.57, respectively) compared with estrogen monotherapy (HR = 1.57). = 1.61 and 2.00).
Taken together, these findings help to explain the confusing results obtained in previous single-hormone comparisons and explain how some hormones and routes of administration are safer than others in relation to CVD. It can highlight which options are available.
conclusion
This study highlights differences in CVD risk outcomes after various conventional menopausal hormone therapy administration approaches, which are further exacerbated by the choice of specific hormones.
Oral estrogen/progestin therapy significantly increases the risk of venous thromboembolism, while the hormone tibolone was found to significantly contribute to outcomes in ischemic heart disease, myocardial infarction, and stroke.
Taken together, these findings can help explain the discrepancies in previous research results and highlight the need for comprehensive, multicomponent evaluations in studies involving complex physiological interactions. The proceeds of these discoveries will help clinicians and public health agencies recommend the safest therapeutic interventions available, thereby reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease prevalence in women associated with menopause. Possibly.
Reference magazines:
- Johansson, T., Karlsson, T., Briuk, D., Schmitz, D., Ek, W.E., Skalkidu, A., Center, J.R., and Johansson, Å. (2024). Modern menopausal hormone therapy and the risk of cardiovascular disease: an emulated controlled trial based on the Swedish national registry. In I. BMJ. Toi: 10.1136/bmj-2023-078784 https://www.bmj.com/content/387/bmj-2023-078784
