Three people die in California from Rocky Mountain spotted fever: CDC





Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Research results announced on November 28th The state issued a warning about Rocky Mountain spotted fever after three people died and three more contracted it in the California-Mexico border area in six months. All six cases originated from infected people in Tecate, Mexico. The six patients ranged in age from 17 months to 65 years old, and all but one were male, the CDC reported. The three patients who died were aged 4, 17 and 65. Interviews with the surviving patients and their families revealed that each patient had traveled to or lived in Tecate, Mexico, within eight days of showing signs of illness. All had come into contact with dogs in Tecate. One patient reported being bitten by a tick. Only two of the patients were known to be related to each other. What is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and how does it develop? Rocky Mountain spotted fever is a serious tick-borne disease found in North and South America, the CDC reports. Rocky Mountain spotted fever is a bacterial infection spread by the bite of an infected tick, the CDC reports. The most common ticks that transmit this disease are the American dog tick, Rocky Mountain wood tick, and brown dog tick. According to the CDC, Rocky Mountain spotted fever is not contagious and cannot be spread from person to person. According to the CDC, between 250 and 1,200 cases are reported each year in the United States. How to prevent tick bites Be especially careful when going outdoors if you expect to be in areas where ticks live, such as parks, backyards, or campgrounds. Ticks are a nuisance year-round, but are most active during the warmer months from April to September. Where should I check for ticks? First, check your lower body areas: your toes, ankles, and legs. Next, work your way down to the hair. That's how ticks move up from the ground. It is also a good idea to check your clothes for dust mites. Ticks can be as small as a poppy seed. For Lyme disease to be transmitted, a tick typically attaches to its host for a period of time. 24-36 hoursaccording to the CDC. However, other tick-borne diseases can be transmitted much faster, sometimes in as little as a second. 15 minutes. Removing ticks immediately can reduce the chance of infection. What are the signs of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever? Signs and symptoms include: Fever (103° to 105°F)

headache

Rash (usually occurs within 4 days after fever)

nausea or vomiting

stomach pain

muscle pain

loss of appetite Infected people usually also develop a macular rash, the CDC reports. Without treatment, the disease can lead to death, hearing loss, limb amputation, or mental disability. How is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever treated? Rocky Mountain spotted fever is difficult to diagnose because early symptoms are similar to other illnesses, the CDC reports. This disease can be treated by doxycycline, However, Rocky Mountain spotted fever can be deadly if not identified in time.

