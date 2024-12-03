Endometriosis and uterine fibroids are associated with a risk of premature death.

December 3, 2024
3 minute read
December 3, 2024
3 minute read
Women with a history of endometriosis or uterine fibroids may be at higher risk of premature death, according to the results of a retrospective cohort study. of BMJ suggest.
The findings “highlight the need for primary care providers to assess these two gynecological conditions in parallel when assessing women's health.” Wang YixingDoctor of Medicine, A professor of environmental health at the School of Public Health at Shanghai Jiao Tong University told Helio. “Standard precautions and screening should be considered for patients with a history of either condition to reduce long-term health risks.”
both endometriosis Uterine fibroids are also associated with chronic diseases such as hypertension, CVD, and cancer, but their impact on mortality under age 70 remains unclear, Wang et al. write.
“Additionally, the impact of the co-occurrence of endometriosis and uterine fibroids needs to be evaluated,” the researchers added.
Researchers looked at data from a cohort of 110,091 women who were 25 to 42 years old in 1989 in the Nurses' Health Study II and had no history of endometriosis or prior hysterectomy. I considered it. Diagnosis of uterine fibroidscancer or CVD.
Participants began reporting whether they had laparoscopically confirmed endometriosis or uterine fibroids confirmed by ultrasound or hysterectomy in 1993 and every two years thereafter.
During the 30-year follow-up period, there were 4,356 premature deaths, including 1,459 from cancer, 304 from CVD, and 90 from respiratory disease.
All-cause early mortality rates for women with and without confirmed endometriosis were 2.01 and 1.4 per 1000 person-years, respectively.
Wang et al. found that endometriosis increased the risk of early all-cause mortality by 31% (HR = 1.31, 95% CI, 1.2-1.44) after adjusting for behavioral factors such as age, BMI, physical activity, and smoking. was found to be equivalent to
Endometriosis also increases the risk of death from several causes, including death from:
Although uterine fibroids did not increase the risk of early death from all causes, they were associated with a higher risk of death from gynecological cancers (HR = 2.32; 95% CI, 1.59-3.4).
Women who reported both endometriosis and uterine fibroids had an increased risk of early all-cause death (HR = 1.31; 95% CI, 1.12-1.53).
Those with both conditions also had a higher risk of dying from CVD (HR = 1.61; 95% CI, 0.93-2.76) “despite the confidence interval being above the null value,” the researchers said. is writing.
“This finding suggests that endometriosis may interact synergistically with uterine fibroids to accelerate the risk of cardiovascular mortality in later life,” the researchers wrote. .
The observed association between cancer mortality, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids suggests that “common mechanistic pathways (e.g., hyperestrogenism, oxidative may reflect stress, inflammation),” Wang et al.
The researchers acknowledged some limitations to the study. Both uterine fibroids and endometriosis were self-reported, which could lead to misclassification, but over 90% of the cohort were non-Hispanic white women, which compromises the generalizability of the results. Ta.
Wang highlighted several directions in which future research could go.
“First, given that the studied cohorts are largely homogeneous, replicating these findings in diverse populations is critical to increasing generalizability,” she explained. . “Second, although this study establishes an association between endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and early death, it is difficult to elucidate the underlying biological mechanisms and develop effective prevention strategies. Further research is needed.”
Ultimately, “women with endometriosis or uterine fibroids should not be unduly alarmed by these findings and should be encouraged to regularly monitor their health and take preventive measures.” said Mr. Wang.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20241203/concurrent-endometriosis-uterine-fibroids-linked-to-risk-for-premature-death
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]