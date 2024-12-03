Ferret study suggests a link between airborne H5N1 emissions and infectivity





Golf FX / iStock The report found that Swedish adults who had bacterial meningitis as children had a 4.0% lower annual income, took 13.5 more days of sick leave or disability pension, and were less educated than their peers. It is said that study Published yesterday JAMA network open. Researchers from study sponsors Merck & Co., New Jersey, and Umeå University, Sweden, studied 2,534 adults enrolled in the National Disease Registry who had childhood meningitis between January 1987 and December 2019. Outcomes were evaluated with 1-year follow-up. Their outcomes were compared to 22,806 matched colleagues without the diagnosis. “Diagnosis of bacterial meningitis in childhood can lead to permanent neurological deficits,” the authors write. “Long-term costs” for patients and society For ages 28 and older, participants with childhood meningitis had an average reduction in income of $1,295 each year (95% confidence interval) [CI]-$2587 to -$4), decreased by 4.0% (95% CI, 0% to 8.0%) compared to controls. There was also an increase in work days of 13.5 days (95% CI, 8.6 to 18.5 days). These findings suggest that adults diagnosed with bacterial meningitis in childhood have reduced work capacity, with long-term costs for the individual and society as a whole. Patients diagnosed with meningitis at a younger age had lower incomes, took more days off work than those diagnosed at an older age, and were less likely than controls to earn a high school diploma by age 30. lower (adjusted odds ratio, 0.68[95% CI]0.56 to 0.81).[95%CI056to081)[95%CI056to081) “These findings suggest that adults diagnosed with bacterial meningitis in childhood have reduced work capacity, with long-term costs to the individual patient and society as a whole,” the researchers wrote. is writing. in Explanation For the study, researchers typically investigate long-term outcomes in newborns and very young infants with poor neurological symptoms, said Marte Tetens, MD, and Niels Ober, MD, DMSc, of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. He pointed out that there was no. They have better neurodevelopmental outcomes than older children. “The long-term socio-economic functioning of this subgroup may be significantly different from that of children with meningitis in general and should be the subject of future research,” researchers said. are writing.

