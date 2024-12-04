Health
Avian influenza: so far, the link between farms 1 and 2 is unknown
Authorities have yet to find a link between the second chicken farm that was quarantined and the farm where avian influenza was confirmed.
Investigations are underway at a second farm after chickens started showing signs of illness and several died, but it is still unclear what is causing the illness.
This second facility is a small free-range chicken farm south of Dunedin and is “about an hour away, unrelated and a short distance away” from the first facility, but more precise details are not available at this stage. cannot be made public, the biosecurity minister said. Andrew Hoggard said checkpoint on wednesday.
He was isolated as a precautionary measure and tests were underway.
The highly aggressive avian influenza strain H7N6 was first detected in New Zealand after sick chickens were discovered at an Otago mainland poultry farm in Moeraki on Monday 25 November, where they were tested on Saturday 30 November. has been started. Officials said the virus likely came from wild waterfowl.
The culling of 80,000 birds was underway at the first farm, where birds in two separate sheds tested positive. There is a 10km buffer zone around the farm. prevent restrictions Movement of animals, equipment, and feed.
The second farm was not a mainland poultry farm.
Hoggard said test results for Farm 2, many of the sheds at Farm 1, and other poultry farms on the mainland are expected to come back Wednesday night or Thursday.
(At the first farm, the virus was first detected in coop 4 and was also found to have infected the birds in coop 3B. Sheets 1 and 2 are still being tested, but Two of the birds were found to be infected. So far, Hoggard said, the chickens were exhibiting “normal behavior.”
read more:
Investigators are working to trace whether workers, contractors, visitors or equipment have been at both farms over the past three weeks, Hoggard said, adding: “Nothing is clear at this stage.” said.
“The key rule here is never to make assumptions, test and find evidence and rule things out and the status quo remains. We have sick birds, so we take a precautionary approach. We've put limits in place, so we'll know the answer when those tests come back.”
After the first farm tested positive, officials identified six other “at-risk” farms, but this was not one of them, Hoggard said.
A second farm with sick birds was “concerning, but not unexpected,” he said.
“But we're grateful for the fact that we were able to address this issue really quickly and that people are reporting that there are signs. So the ability for other countries to quickly overcome this tension. I am confident that it shows.”
“We have extensive experience with other bird diseases in the past and have been able to overcome them.”
After the birds from Farm No. 1 are killed, the carcasses and trash from the sheds are loaded into trucks lined with leak-proof plastic and transported to the Southland Landfill, where they are buried in deep holes designed with an impermeable layer. will be buried in
Mr Hoggard said it would likely take “three or four days for the job to be completed”.
“The team is working really hard.”
He said farms that suffered losses as a result of MPI's powers being exercised under the Biosecurity Act could claim costs, which would be determined subsequently. Previous examples include dairy farms that have been able to claim losses in milk production and feed due to regulations against the spread of bovine mycoplasma.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/country/535676/bird-flu-so-far-no-known-connection-between-first-and-second-farm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi in Chandigarh: Aane pe lagta hai apno ke beech aa gaye. Chandigarh News
- TCU Football Bowl Projections – Frogs O' War
- 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Telangana; Tremors were felt in Hyderabad Latest India News
- Elon Musk's role as Trump's chief cutter is a “dangerous combination” that risks creating conflicts of interest with his AI empire.
- Erdogan urges Syria to engage in genuine political process
- Art teacher dies of rabies after encountering bat in classroom
- Hampshire Cricket superfan is the team's only supporter at GSL
- COMJAL WE CERTAINLY MISS THE LEADERSHIP OF FATHER JOKOWI AFTER 10 YEARS AS PRESIDENT
- Chip wars intensify with new US restrictions on semiconductors in China | American foreign policy
- An unfailing friendship with Cambodia praised
- How Sebastian Stan turned into Donald Trump
- Table tennis club seeks new premises following the closure of the Newhouse Sports & Youth Center in Chalkwell Road, Sittingbourne