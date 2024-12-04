Avian influenza: so far, the link between farms 1 and 2 is unknown



photograph: RNZ / Samuel Rylston

Authorities have yet to find a link between the second chicken farm that was quarantined and the farm where avian influenza was confirmed.

Investigations are underway at a second farm after chickens started showing signs of illness and several died, but it is still unclear what is causing the illness.

This second facility is a small free-range chicken farm south of Dunedin and is “about an hour away, unrelated and a short distance away” from the first facility, but more precise details are not available at this stage. cannot be made public, the biosecurity minister said. Andrew Hoggard said checkpoint on wednesday.

He was isolated as a precautionary measure and tests were underway.

The highly aggressive avian influenza strain H7N6 was first detected in New Zealand after sick chickens were discovered at an Otago mainland poultry farm in Moeraki on Monday 25 November, where they were tested on Saturday 30 November. has been started. Officials said the virus likely came from wild waterfowl.

The culling of 80,000 birds was underway at the first farm, where birds in two separate sheds tested positive. There is a 10km buffer zone around the farm. prevent restrictions Movement of animals, equipment, and feed.

The second farm was not a mainland poultry farm.

Hoggard said test results for Farm 2, many of the sheds at Farm 1, and other poultry farms on the mainland are expected to come back Wednesday night or Thursday.

(At the first farm, the virus was first detected in coop 4 and was also found to have infected the birds in coop 3B. Sheets 1 and 2 are still being tested, but Two of the birds were found to be infected. So far, Hoggard said, the chickens were exhibiting “normal behavior.”

Investigators are working to trace whether workers, contractors, visitors or equipment have been at both farms over the past three weeks, Hoggard said, adding: “Nothing is clear at this stage.” said.

“The key rule here is never to make assumptions, test and find evidence and rule things out and the status quo remains. We have sick birds, so we take a precautionary approach. We've put limits in place, so we'll know the answer when those tests come back.”

After the first farm tested positive, officials identified six other “at-risk” farms, but this was not one of them, Hoggard said.

A second farm with sick birds was “concerning, but not unexpected,” he said.

“But we're grateful for the fact that we were able to address this issue really quickly and that people are reporting that there are signs. So the ability for other countries to quickly overcome this tension. I am confident that it shows.”

“We have extensive experience with other bird diseases in the past and have been able to overcome them.”

After the birds from Farm No. 1 are killed, the carcasses and trash from the sheds are loaded into trucks lined with leak-proof plastic and transported to the Southland Landfill, where they are buried in deep holes designed with an impermeable layer. will be buried in

Mr Hoggard said it would likely take “three or four days for the job to be completed”.

“The team is working really hard.”

He said farms that suffered losses as a result of MPI's powers being exercised under the Biosecurity Act could claim costs, which would be determined subsequently. Previous examples include dairy farms that have been able to claim losses in milk production and feed due to regulations against the spread of bovine mycoplasma.