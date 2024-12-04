Middle-aged flu patient prompting admission to Bradford Hospital





The number of middle-aged influenza patients admitted to Bradford Royal Infirmary is the highest in 13 years. The surge in virus cases is believed to be due to the hospital currently treating 500 patients a day. A senior doctor said the accident and emergency department (A&E) was the busiest she had known since 2011. Hospital administrators have introduced a limit of one visitor per patient, with the exception of accompanying children and adults who are critically ill.

Dr. Mayada El-Sheikh is the consultant lead for emergency medicine at the hospital. She said: “A busy emergency department sees on average 300 patients a day, but in our hospital we see over 500 patients. “If it continues day after day, it’s not sustainable. “I've been working in Bradford since 2011 and I can't remember ever being this busy.” He added: “Every day we are setting new records for the number of very unwell patients. We believe this is probably due to a significant increase in influenza.” Dr. El-Sheikh appealed to those eligible for the coronavirus and influenza vaccination to take up the offer. She said: “Influenza usually tends to affect older patients who are very frail, meaning over 77 years of age. “But in reality, we now see a lot of younger patients as well, which means middle-aged people from 40 to 77 years old.” People with minor illnesses or injuries are encouraged to call the NHS 111 helpline or speak to their GP or pharmacist. Dr. El-Sheikh added: “Our pharmacists are really talented and can do much more than people realize. “They can likely treat and diagnose minor illnesses much faster than waiting for a GP or emergency hospital. “All we can do is ask the community to help. “So if you can avoid them coming into the accident and emergency A&E department, please do so, and you can help us by doing so.” listen to highlights BBC Sounds West Yorkshirecatch up on the latest information look north episode Or tell us the story you think should be covered here.

