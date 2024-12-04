New Jersey cancer survivor gives back to new patients as mentor

Linda Daddario remembers the exact date she received her breasts cancer diagnosis: February 28, 2022.

The news was shocking. With no family history or health problems, the diagnosis was unexpected and shocking.

“Nothing prepared me for it,” said the 46-year-old mother of six from Rahway. “I get a lot of questions and no one can answer them. I felt very alone.”

It's the overwhelming sense of isolation and anxiety that is common among new cancer patients. What happens next? Where is the road map? While survival rates for many types of cancer are improving, the incidence of the disease is also increasing. especially among young peoplemore people are being forced to overcome medical, emotional and financial challenges.

That's why Daddario and so many survivors like her feel so compelled to pass on their hard-earned knowledge. This fall, she will be part of a mentor group based in North Jersey. Cancer Hope Networkannounced a partnership with one of the region's largest healthcare networks.

As of September, cancer patients at Atlantic Health System hospitals had free access to the network's 500 trained volunteers, peers who have been to the hospital.

After the diagnosis, “nothing happened,” Daddario said. “I was looking for a support group, someone to talk to, a leadership group, things like that.”

Cancer diagnoses are on the rise

Improvements in screening, detection, and treatment will reduce the number of cancer survivors. Growing “rapidly” Edith Pittaskin, an associate professor of oncology at the University of Alberta, wrote in a 2022 medical journal paper.

Still, she noted, about half of North Americans will be told they have cancer at some point in their lives.

This disease does more than just wreak havoc on the body. Samantha Schrager, director of Cancer Hope Network, said the news can also be emotionally draining for patients., We are based in Chester, Morris County.

The nonprofit's volunteers, all of whom are cancer survivors or caregivers, provide one-on-one emotional support and guidance from diagnosis to treatment to survival.

“Cancer is emotionally taxing, and people often feel isolated even when surrounded by loved ones,” Schrager said. “That’s why it’s so important for patients to have someone who has been through it.”

“No one should feel so alone.”

It's no exaggeration to say that becoming a new cancer patient was difficult, Daddario said.

“My armpits were swollen, which prompted me to get a mammogram. After the first test, my doctor ordered a second mammogram and then a biopsy,” Daddario recalled.

“No one should feel as alone as I felt,” she said.

Newly diagnosed patients often feel cut off from family and friends, according to the National Cancer Institute, which leads research into the disease in the United States. Relationships change when loved ones don't know what to say. Patients have trouble making decisions and may stop doing things they enjoy.

After a double mastectomy, multiple surgeries and infections, Daddario struggled to find support.

“I was in desperate need of some help, someone who had been through it,” she said.

How cancer support groups can help

This is the kind of lifeline that Cancer Hope Network, founded in 1981, was established to provide. Network mentors participate in person, by phone, or text message to help their peers navigate their way forward.

“Patients are paired with a peer mentor, who is either someone with a similar diagnosis or someone who has experienced similar side effects. They are given someone else to talk to who understands how they are feeling. It allows them to feel authentic and validate their feelings,” said Kelly Rich, an oncology social worker at Atlantic Health's Overlook Medical Center.

She said the program gives patients a way to openly share their feelings and improves their coping skills.

Research shows that support that provides patients with information about the disease and potential side effects of treatment is critical to their health. A German study last year that reviewed 18 other studies found that participants in peer counseling experienced less distress and depression and were more resilient. peer support program.

Patients who receive strong social support not only have better medical outcomes, but also a better quality of life outside of their illness, said Schrager of Cancer Hope Network.

Daddario is currently mentoring five other women diagnosed with breast cancer. “If I can touch just one life with my story, I know that all the surgeries, fights, and tears were all worth it.”

“Whether they want to talk about treatment or just vent about life, I'm there for them,” she says.

Daddario shares plenty of his experiences to help his mentees work through their emotions. But she remains focused on empowering patients and empowering her fellow patients to overcome the challenges of treatment.

Daddario said her experience with the Cancer Hope Network has made her look at her own battle with cancer in a more positive light these days.

How much does cancer treatment cost?

Much of the stress comes from the financial burden of facing cancer, even for people who have insurance.

Bridget Bocchino Hochstuhl, 52, of Randolph, was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2010 and had to quit her job.

The then 37-year-old mother of two young children endured 35 rounds of chemotherapy and 52 rounds of radiation, which lasted more than two years. A former medical administrator said managing bills and caring for a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old during treatment was difficult.

“It affects everything else. I had to temporarily stop working and my income was reduced,” she said. “The treatment was really tough… I was hospitalized 18 times in one year. It was really hard to make ends meet financially, but I knew what I had to do to overcome it. ”

she often asked herself. “How can I take care of myself and take care of my kids at the same time?”

She wasn't alone. Medical expenses such as chemotherapy Costs can range from $10,000 to $200,000, depending on the type and stage of the disease, according to City of Hope, a Los Angeles-based cancer research and treatment network. Even patients with health insurance face significant expenses, averaging $5,000 to $10,000 annually, in deductibles, copays, and fees.

Loss of income due to time off work, transportation to treatment centers, childcare costs, etc. can cost thousands of additional dollars.

“The storm will pass.”

Bocchino-Hochstuhl says she has learned a lot in the 10 and a half years since her diagnosis. She started mentoring in 2013 and currently counsels about five people a year through her network.

She tells her mentees early on about grants available to help cancer patients pay for treatment if they are unable to work during treatment.

Thanks to the new partnership, experienced leaders like D'Addario and Bocchino Hochstuhl are now available on-site at all five of Atlantic Health's oncology centers. The program is available at medical centers in Morristown, Newton and Hackettstown, Chilton Medical in Pompton Plains and Overlook Medical Center in Summit, where Daddario was treated.

The service initially focused on breast cancer survivors, but has now expanded to include all types of cancer.

“We need to know that the storm will pass,” Bocchino-Hochstuhl said. “There is life after cancer. I am living proof.”

For more information about Cancer Hope Network or to volunteer as a mentor, please visit: cancerhopenetwork.org Or call 877-HOPENET.

cancer statistics

From 2010 to 2020, New Jersey's five-year cancer survival rate improved from 66.6% to 71.3%, with increases across all racial and ethnic groups.

Survival rates were highest among Asians/Pacific Islanders, increasing from 69% to 75.2%, and among Hispanics and whites, reaching 72.3% and 71.2%, respectively.

Black residents increased from 58.7% to 65.4%, but survival rates remained the lowest, highlighting racial disparities. While these trends reflect progress, they fall short of the state's Healthy New Jersey 2020 goal of 74.6% of the total population. health department Say.

mortality rate

Annual cancer death rate: decreased from 169 per 100,000 people in 2010 to 133.3 per 100,000 people in 2020.

Lung cancer mortality rate: decreased from 42.3 per 100,000 people in 2010 to 26.5 per 100,000 people in 2020.

Breast cancer mortality rate for women: decreased from 23.2 per 100,000 in 2010 to 19.6 per 100,000 in 2020.

Colorectal cancer mortality rate: decreased from 16.2 per 100,000 people in 2010 to 12.3 per 100,000 people in 2020.

Prostate cancer mortality rate: decreased from 21.7 per 100,000 in 2010 to 16.1 per 100,000 in 2020.

sauce: of Health New Jersey 2020 The initiative focused on advances in a variety of cancers between 2010 and 2020.

