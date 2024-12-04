Scientists say each new prolonged outbreak puts people at risk of contracting COVID-19

Salam Qabbani has a smile on her face and many of her sentences make you laugh.

It tends to hide the fact that she got New coronavirus infection (COVID-19) 3 years ago —And it didn't get any better.

The 34-year-old Overland Park pharmacist is 17 million Americans have been battling the coronavirus for a long time, an amorphous set of symptoms that scientists are only beginning to understand and that most doctors have struggled to treat.

Mr. Qabbani was unable to work for several months. For days at a time, she could barely get out of bed. Just taking a shower makes her tired. She feels dizzy without warning. Her brain becomes foggy. And if you push her too hard, her body will wither away and she will have no choice but to crawl into bed.

“There are a lot of people who say, 'Oh, but you look fine,'” Cavani said, drawing laughter. “Yes, you're right, I'm not bleeding from my eyeballs. But I'm severely disabled.”

just by itself 13.5% of adults A growing number of medical professionals and patient advocates are sounding the alarm as people choose to get the latest coronavirus vaccine. The only sure way to avoid prolonging the spread of the new coronavirus is to influence One-third of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus avoid infection with the new coronavirus.

The latest vaccines, some people skipped It's best to do that last year as well. But public health officials said they are facing strong headwinds in their efforts to share that message.

Missouri state epidemiologist George Tulabelidze said pandemic fatigue and “anti-vaccine propaganda” are getting in the way. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., currently known as a vaccine skeptic, is expected to play a key role in the new administration of Donald Trump.

But people should not think that the new coronavirus is just a common cold, Tulaberidze said.

“Some people who have had a mild case of COVID-19 can go on to develop a long-term infection with COVID-19,” he said.

And the lingering coronavirus outbreak is “ruining people's lives,” said Jenna Hopkins, an occupational therapist at University Health.

U.S. Census Bureau's latest household pulse rate investigation It found that 18.6% of adults in Missouri and 16.5% of adults in Kansas reported experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus for an extended period of time. Nationally, nearly 45 million of the country's 250 million adults said they had been infected with the coronavirus for an extended period of time at some point.

The disease can affect anyone infected with the coronavirus, regardless of age, gender, or overall health. It can last for months or even years. It can be relatively mild or completely incapacitating.

Also, while the severity of your initial coronavirus infection doesn't seem to affect whether your illness lasts longer, the number of times you get infected with COVID-19 may be a factor. In other words, each time you get infected with the virus, you have a new chance to develop stubborn health problems.

“It's going to get worse very quickly because if you wait long enough, everyone is at risk of getting infected,” said Arijit Chakrabarty, a coronavirus researcher in Massachusetts.

Marathon runner was in bed for a year

If Kelly Miners could shout from the rooftops warning people to protect themselves from the virus, she would.

The 49-year-old university professor and marathon runner contracted a relatively mild coronavirus infection in 2021. My symptoms felt like just a bad cold, but I stayed home away from the office.

Things changed rapidly in the weeks after her first infection cleared up.

“I lay in bed for the next year,” said Meiners, chair of Rockhurst University's physical therapy department. “I had no idea what was happening to me. I felt like I was heavily drugged and drunk. I couldn't understand anything. I couldn't think straight.”

Meiners spent most of his time in a dark room, wearing noise-canceling headphones and dark glasses to avoid debilitating migraines and persistent attacks. She couldn't hold a pen or a fork. She could no longer read or walk.

And when I went to the doctor in Kansas City, I was told to exercise because it was all in my head. As an athlete, Meinels couldn't have asked for anything more. So my husband bought a recumbent bike. She kept tying herself down and pushing herself until she started having seizures.

She was told that she would get better if she exercised. Now she understands that it only made her worse.

Finally, a year after he became ill, a friend of a friend got Meiners an appointment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. The doctor there immediately knew what the problem was.

“I just cried,” she said. “It's not because I had a lot of problems, it's because they finally believed in me.”

find someone to help

Unfortunately, long-term COVID-19 patients often have difficulty finding people who can help them. And those who believe they are sick.

Doctors didn't learn about the coronavirus in medical school — much less. length COVID. And they work in a system that requires them to document their care for insurance purposes. For a long time, coronaviruses have had few agreed-upon clinical definitions because they are so new and manifest so diversely.

It's no wonder, then, that some doctors send patients back without care or tell them the symptoms are all in their head.

“I don't think it came from any malicious intent,” Cavani said. “It’s really just a lack of awareness and understanding and burnout.”

Now, Qabbani's health is improving and he is using his spare energy to educate the world about the disease. she writes: book She talks about her personal journey and creates a podcast with Hopkins, an occupational therapist at University Health.

Cavani, who works as an infectious disease pharmacist at Olathe Health, speaks at continuing medical education events to bring information about the lingering coronavirus directly to doctors and nurses.

“What I want to say to these health care providers is that the symptoms are very strange and fluctuate, which is why it may seem like it's completely in their head. But that's definitely not the case.

Research theory on the long-term novel coronavirus

This summer, the long-lasting new coronavirus infection reached consensus. meaning from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. According to the new definition, a person has a chronic illness if they have had a health problem for at least three months after being infected with the coronavirus.

By definition, these problems can be “ongoing, relapsing, remitting, or progressive disease states” that affect one or more organ systems. And a person can meet that definition if they have just one or more symptoms from the list of 200 included in the definition.

“If people just had lung problems, it would be a lot easier to study,” said Adnan I. Qureshi, a professor of neurology at the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

National Institutes of Health the study We will launch this program in 2021 with an investment of $1.15 billion. In February, the agency announced it would spend an additional $515 million over the next four years.

The program includes dozens of studies and drug trials across the country, including studies at the University of Kansas Health System and Children's Mercy Hospital.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) introduced it this way. law This would invest an additional $1 billion a year in research, education providers, and public education for 10 years.

Scientists have several theories about how long the effects of COVID-19 will last and are beginning to believe there may be more than one answer.

For example, in some cases, the immune system activated by the initial viral infection simply does not shut down after the virus has disappeared. This means that a person's own immune system can cause damage to the body.

Another theory is that if someone has been infected with the coronavirus for a long time, it may be because they still have traces of the virus in their body.

Another possibility, scientists say, is that the virus may be damaging the circulatory system, which could explain why symptoms are so variable and appear in many organs. It is said that there is.

pace to survive

Doctors have noticed that some patients' symptoms improve over time without treatment. However, some people need to manage their symptoms.

When patients come to visit him at the University Health Center COVID-19 Recovery CenterWesley Strouts, an internal medicine nurse, looks for conditions that can be treated to relieve symptoms. Sometimes we find another diagnosis to explain what's going on. He often refers patients to Hopkins, an occupational therapist who has established a specialty in helping patients manage their symptoms.

Hopkins said that for many patients, the best approach is to follow a “pacing protocol.”

“Sometimes treatment is the cure,” she says. “Once people are able to manage their symptoms, they can begin to disappear as long as they continue to be very careful to avoid triggering activities.”

Here's how Amanda Finley, 47, is going through her first long-term bout with COVID-19 after contracting the virus in 2020. Uber home. Go straight to bed. Weekends are often completely devoted to sleep so you can prepare for the next week's work.

It's better than the alternative Finley knew in 2021 when he was living in a tent in Weston Bend State Park, unable to work and pay rent. An Independence woman hasn't been able to see her 11-year-old son for months.

But even when Finley didn't have the energy for anything else, she stayed connected to others battling the disease. Early in her diagnosis, she facebook group For long-haul carriers during COVID-19, which currently has 16,000 members worldwide.

It helps her know she's not alone. And it could become a tool in scientific efforts to unravel the mysteries surrounding the disease. Finley is trying to put researchers in touch with people in the group.

“Patients are the experts in long-term COVID-19,” she says. “We are the ones who make our way through the jungle, making paths with machetes.”

talk about her

Since her long-term symptoms of COVID-19 began, Meiners has missed nearly every aspect of her life, including graduation ceremonies, her children heading off to college, vacations and family trips.

She just celebrated the third anniversary of her first coronavirus infection and still spends 90% of her day on the couch or in bed. Meiners needs a power wheelchair to get around her Leawood home, but with the help of more than 20 different prescriptions and pacing strategies to avoid flare-ups, she is able to enjoy spending time with her husband and three children. is completed.

And Meiners found a little solace by creating a piece of art he had never tried before. she paintingHer work, which tells the long story of the coronavirus, is on display at the Lenexa City Center Library. They are exhibited in galleries around the city.

Miners said it may not be screaming from the rooftops. But for now, it's the best she can do.

Suzanne King is a health reporter for the Kansas City Beacon.