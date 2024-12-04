Page – Welspun Health





During the winter months, it's tempting to stay inside and cozy up on the couch with your favorite hot beverage. However, it is important to maintain regular activity throughout the year to maintain physical fitness and reduce the risk of falls. Injuries from falls are the number one reason patients are admitted to WelSpan York Hospital's trauma service. WelSpan York Hospital has the only Level 1 certified trauma center serving York, Adams, and Franklin counties. The hospital's trauma department treats approximately 1,200 falls each year. “Falls are a leading cause of trauma-related deaths and can result in a variety of trauma injuries,” says Dr. Joshua Hazelton, medical director of the trauma program at WelSpan York Hospital. “When people become less active, they become weaker and can increase their risk of falls.” The risk of falls and fall-related injuries increases with age. “Many of the falls we see are in people over 80 years of age, and the patients treated for fall injuries are primarily women, with 60% compared to 40% men,” Dr. Hazelton said. Masu. Many falls are preventable. Dr. Hazelton offers additional tips to help prevent falls. 1. Talk to your health care provider. To assess your risk and discuss fall prevention strategies, talk with your health care provider about any medications you take, past falls, and health conditions. Bring a list of your prescription and nonprescription medications and supplements to your doctor's appointment to check for side effects and interactions that may increase your risk of falls.

Write down details such as when, where, and how you fall. Also, talk about a time when you almost fell but someone might have caught you. It's important to be honest with your health care provider.

Certain eye and ear disorders can increase the risk of falls. Tell your health care provider if you feel dizzy, joint pain, shortness of breath, or numbness in your feet or legs when you walk. You may need to have your strength, balance, and gait evaluated. 2. Get an eye exam. Get an annual eye exam and update your glasses as needed. 3. Keep moving. Physical activity can help prevent falls. Low-impact exercises such as walking, water training, and tai chi can improve strength, balance, flexibility, and coordination. If you're afraid of physical activity because you might fall, your health care provider may recommend a supervised exercise program or refer you to a physical therapist. A physical therapist can create a custom exercise program to help improve balance, flexibility, and strength. 4. Wear the right shoes. Safe footwear helps prevent falls. Walking in high heels, slippers, socks, or shoes with smooth soles may cause you to slip or fall. Instead, wear well-fitting, sturdy, flat shoes with non-slip soles. Smart shoes can also reduce joint pain. 5. Eliminate hazards in your home. Make your home safer in the following ways. Remove boxes, newspapers, and electrical cords from aisles.

Move coffee tables, plant stands, and other furniture from high-traffic areas.

Secure any loose rugs with double-sided tape or non-slip backing. Or remove loose rugs completely.

Repair loose floorboards and carpets.

Keep clothes, utensils, food, and other essentials within reach.

If you spill liquid or food, wipe it up immediately.

Use non-slip mats in bathtubs and showers. A bath seat that you can sit on while showering is also an option. 6. Make it brighter. Keep your home well-lit to avoid tripping over things that are hard to see.

Use night lights in bedrooms, bathrooms, and hallways.

Have a lamp within reach of your bed.

Create a clear path to light switches that are not near room entrances.

Turn on the lights before going up or down the stairs.

Keep a flashlight somewhere easy to find in case of a power outage. 7. Use supports to stay stable. Assistive devices help maintain stable independence. They include: cane and walker.

There are handrails on both sides of the stairs.

Non-slip tread for wooden steps.

A raised toilet seat or a toilet seat with armrests.

Shower or bathtub grab bars. People who live alone and are at risk of falls should have a friend or family member check on their health regularly. Gain strength and confidence with WellSpan. WellSpan's A Matter of Balance program is a free, evidence-based program comprised of eight 2-hour courses led by trained coaches to help participants achieve their goals and reduce risk factors. We will support you. Individuals who can benefit include: I'm afraid of falling.

Has a history of falls.

I want to increase my activities.

You need to improve your balance and strength. For more information about the “A Matter of Balance” program, please visit click here.

