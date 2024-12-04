Health
Is it possible that diet and gut bacteria promote early-stage colorectal cancer?
This transcript has been edited for clarity.
Hello. I'm David Kerr, Professor of Cancer Medicine at the University of Oxford. I would like to take a moment to think about the ever-increasing number of infectious diseases. Early-onset colorectal cancer. On Friday, I saw two Stage IV patients at the clinic. Both were in their early 30s. They both had young families and it was a disaster.
I think this is an issue that needs to be addressed epidemiologically. we know early onset colorectal cancer It is defined as a disease that occurs in people under the age of 50. very rapid increase Such cases have been occurring all over the world over the past 20-30 years, and currently approximately 200,000 people are diagnosed with such cases each year, although the number is definitely increasing.
I think epidemiologists have correctly identified that this sudden rapid increase suggests that there are new environmental changes that support or accentuate the increase in early-onset disease.
There is great team The study was compiled by a collaborative group of epidemiologists, geneticists and bioinformaticians, including Paul Brennan and Mike Stratton, who sought to understand the basis of early-onset colorectal cancer. For this purpose, we are considering a worldwide study. Their approach combines traditional epidemiology, genomics, and impressive computational support to try to uncover the signatures of the mutations involved.
A leading hypothesis is that over the past 20 to 25 years, changes in dietary habits have changed the intestinal microbiota, and in some cases, there are now more bacteria capable of producing and synthesizing intestinal bacteria. That is. and release mutagenic chemicals. There are subtypes of Escherichia coli The company makes one such mutagen called colibactin.
Again, through some of the painstaking and extraordinary research that Mike Stratton and colleagues conducted at the Sanger Institute, they used a variety of different techniques (in vitro, observational, etc.) to Characterizing exposure to colibactin and specific mutations.
They conducted a large global study (one of their strengths) involving different countries around the world, collected material from older and younger colorectal cancer patients, and found that suddenly They plan to conduct a surprisingly large mutation study to see if the mutation signature exists. Colibactin-related symptoms are more common in these early-onset cases. The hypothesis is that exposure to this mutagen during childhood increases the mutational burden of tumors, thereby increasing the likelihood of early cancer development.
We all believe that it takes five, six, or seven separate mutational events, usually occurring randomly, to transform a normal cell into a tumor cell. The earlier these occur, the larger the tumor and the greater the burden of normal single-cell mutations, the more likely it is to develop cancer sooner or later.
Some would say this is very interesting research and advances modern genetic epidemiology. We wish them all the best. This will be a truly international effort over 3-5 years, bringing together a truly international research team of excellence. We hope that we can shed further light on the epidemiology of this early-onset disease. Because only through understanding can this disease be deflected and addressed.
As we have said many times before, knowledge is power. If we understand the underlying epidemiology, we can intervene, as I did on Friday, with two young patients with extremely limited life expectancies and extended family members left behind by their loss. The disorganized disaster of the clinic can and will hopefully be avoided. parent.
Give your team more power. We wish them success with this study, but again, this is a promising guide to the future of modern computational genetic epidemiology.
Thank you for your attention. If you have any ideas or comments, we'd love to hear them. Are you in the field? Are the number of young patients increasing? Do you have any ideas or hypotheses about the microbiome and what bugs might be involved?
As always, thanks for listening, Medscapers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/could-diet-and-gut-bacteria-be-fueling-early-crc-2024a1000lkh
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President-elect Donald Trump chooses Jared Isaacman to head NASA
- Indictment of Imran and his wife in Toshakhana case postponed again
- Post-Election Recap: Trumps Man in Beijing Discusses US-China Relations
- Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo supports Baznas having an office in the archipelago capital or IKN, East Kalimantan province during his visit to Surakarta! Accept!
- The bathhouse in Pueblo will not be demolished, the new tennis facility will be canceled
- PM Modi, one of the wisest people in the world: Kuwait FM Abdullah
- Rodman, Swanson, Smith and Pulisic lead US POTY nominees
- Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of a Swiss mountain in Canada
- Tory defector begs Reform UK to avoid critical MISTAKE as he reveals reason for exit
- Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain and gusts of up to 80mph across England | uk news
- Mike Uremovich named 19th head coach in Ball State football history
- Is it possible that diet and gut bacteria promote early-stage colorectal cancer?