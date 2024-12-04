Bird flu infects another dairy worker in California; recall expands as more people test positive for raw milk





What's happening today with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH)? reported Yesterday, it announced an expanded recall of Raw Farm's raw (unpasteurized) dairy products after more dairy workers contracted and tested positive for avian influenza. California's latest case count brings the state total to 32, with all but one involving an infected worker at an affected dairy farm. Confirmed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Today, this year's national total has reached 58. Multiple positive reactions from retail milk and processed samples in announcement Yesterday, CDPH announced that multiple positive results in recent days from Raw Farm's retail milk, its storage tanks, and its bottling facility have led to an expanded recall of the company's raw milk and cream products. Following multiple cases of avian influenza detected at the company's facilities, CDPH is asking consumers to avoid all of the company's human products, including cheese and kefir, and to avoid all of the company's pet food products, including pet food toppers and pet kefir. We asked people not to give them food products. –To the animals. The California Department of Food and Agriculture also placed the farm under quarantine and prohibited any new distribution of the company's raw milk, cream, kefir, butter or cheese manufactured after November 27th. Warnings about dangers to people and pets So far, no human illnesses linked to the dairy product have been reported since two batches of Raw Farms milk that tested positive for bird flu were removed from stores. Officials said they are working with local and federal partners to investigate the exposure to better understand how it may affect people. Drinking or accidentally inhaling milk can pose a risk of illness, and touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk contaminated with bird flu can also cause infection. CDPH said there is. The agency also notes that animals are known to become ill after drinking raw milk contaminated with avian influenza, including cats in several states who died after drinking raw milk from affected dairy farms. warned that it would be included. Cases of infection in birds are increasing, with the number of infected cattle reaching 700. In other developments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) today confirmed 12 additional outbreaks in the United States. dairy cowall on a farm in California. With this confirmation, the total number of cases in the state is 493, and the total number of cases nationwide is 707 in 15 states. APHIS also confirmed two additional outbreaks. poultry Two states, both involving commercial farms. One is a broiler farm in Fresno County, California, with more than 237,000 birds, and the other is a broiler farm in Adair County, Oklahoma, with about 52,000 birds. among them wild bird trackingAPHIS has confirmed more than 50 additional avian influenza detections, with sampling dates ranging from late October to November. Many are waterfowl from western states, but there are also a few from the Midwest and South. Many were sampled after waterfowl were found dead or harvested by hunters. Several of the birds came from pigeons and sparrows captured by government agencies in Cache County, Utah, where an outbreak was reported in dairy cows in October.

