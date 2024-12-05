Multi-state E. coli outbreak originated from California farm, law firm says





The outbreak resulted in 115 illnesses in Missouri, including 13 hospitalizations.

MISSOURI, USA — Two St. Louis-area law firms announced Wednesday that they have uncovered the origins of a huge scandal. Escherichia coli outbreak. Taylor Farms California in Salinas, Calif., is the source of the outbreak, according to an amended lawsuit filed Wednesday. Simon Law Office and Lange Law Office. The outbreak has sickened 115 people in Missouri, including 13 hospitalizations, according to the St. Louis County Public Health Department. “This makes Lange Law Firm and Simon Law the first to litigate against our suppliers in these cases, and we are now working to ensure that all of our patients, including those currently hospitalized with HUS, are affected by the effects of this outbreak.” “We represent multiple victims who have been affected by this,” Simon Law's email said. . A representative from Simon Law Firm said he would not disclose how the source of the infection was identified. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the initial investigator in the outbreak, said it had not confirmed the source as of Wednesday afternoon. Taylor Farms did not respond to a request for comment. The agricultural company recently recalled onions in connection with another fraud. E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder. County health officials confirmed through genetic testing that 25 of the cases were directly linked to Andre's Banquet and Catering in St. Louis. Additional cases matching the genetic profile were also reported in several other states, including Kansas, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, and Indiana. The department previously said genetic data and dietary history suggest that “leafy greens” are an exposure factor, with “consistently emerging as a significant factor” in all states. “This has really destroyed people's lives,” Jolie Lange of the Lange Law Firm previously said. “Some people have had acute kidney failure. HUS, which is caused by E. coli, can lead to lifelong complications and problems. This is a really big deal and they can't afford to be compensated for what they've had. It's important that people know what they're entitled to.'' ”

