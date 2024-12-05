Health
Lead in gasoline linked to excess cases of mental health disorders in more than 150 million people, study suggests – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
A new study estimates that childhood exposure to lead in gasoline has led to millions of excess cases of mental illness over the past 75 years.
Lead was banned from motor fuels in 1996. The study was published on Wednesday. Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatryinvestigated its lasting impact in the United States by analyzing blood lead levels in children from 1940 to 2015. The results showed that the nation experienced an estimated 151 million excess mental health problems due to exposure to lead from automobile exhaust during early childhood development.
This exposure has made generations of Americans more depressed, anxious, inattentive or hyperactive, the study says.
Researchers from Duke University, Florida State University, and the Medical University of South Carolina found that exposure reduces people's impulse control and makes them more likely to be neurotic.
The study found that lead-related differences in mental health and personality were most pronounced in people born between 1966 and 1986. Within this group, the burden of lead-related mental illness was highest among Generation It coincided with the peak.
Aaron Reuben, a co-author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow in neuropsychology at Duke University and the Medical University of South Carolina, said people born in that era “cannot go back in time and change things.” said.
“Studies like ours today provide further evidence that there are more benefits to removing lead from our environment and not putting it in the environment in the first place than we previously understood. I will add that,” Ruben said.
Groups born around 1940 and 2015 had the lowest lead exposure and lead-related mental illness, the study reported.
Although it is no longer found in gasoline, lead is still present in other sources. Some toys imported from other countries, water pipe Things that have not been updated yet, dirt and paint in some parts of the old house. (Lead paint was banned in 1978.)
There is no safe level of lead exposure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to lead is known to harm the brain, nervous system, and reproductive system, and even small amounts are associated with developmental and learning difficulties. Children under the age of 6 are most susceptible to lead poisoning.
The study was released Wednesday, combining data on blood lead levels and estimates of past lead exposure with results from previous studies, including a 2019 study. Study of approximately 600 New Zealand residents The study followed children exposed to lead over 30 years and measured their mental health.
Ruben, the study's lead author, said the new study “does not generate new information about whether lead is harmful, and we cannot say that this is a study that proves causation. We do not actually “We're just taking existing evidence and applying it.” Tell that to all Americans. ”
“We are not at all concerned that we are somehow overestimating the damage,” he added.
Dr. Lisa Fortuna, chair of the American Psychiatric Association's Council on Children, Youth and Their Families, praised the study.
“We don't see many studies examining the potential associated environmental and toxin-related risks associated with rising rates of mental health problems in the population,” she says. “This study highlights the profound and lasting effects of environmental factors.”
Fortuna said the study results should not cause panic.
“I don't think that means people are suffering from mental illness. It doesn't necessarily mean they're at higher risk,” she says. “This is really a question of 'what's happening at the population level?'”
This study was conducted several years after Ruben and other researchers discovered that: Exposure to leaded gasoline lowered the IQ of about half of the US population. The study estimated that Americans lost about 824 million IQ points due to childhood exposure to lead in gasoline.
Lead was originally added to gasoline. improve engine performance. The use of leaded gas increased after World War II, but it was found to damage catalytic converters, which became necessary in the 1970s. Although some of the dangers of lead were known long before its use in gasoline was banned, reducing exposure to lead has not been a federal priority for many years.
Screening for lead is now recommended for all young children, and treatments such as chelation therapy to remove the toxin are available if levels are high.
Ruben said prevention is the best way to keep people safe.
“We've done a lot of good in the United States by reducing lead exposure. Blood lead levels have fallen considerably, and they could fall even further.” “I hope we can learn from history how much harm we have caused America and apply it moving forward.”
