The ketone body β-hydroxybutyrate restores protein balance and targets Alzheimer's disease-associated aggregates

New research reveals how the ketone body beta-hydroxybutyrate can block the accumulation of toxic proteins, paving the way for innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease and age-related brain dysfunction.

study: β-Hydroxybutyrate is a metabolic regulator of proteostasis in the elderly and Alzheimer's disease brains. Image credit: Shutterstock AI

In a recent study published in the journal chemistry and biologyresearchers at the Buck Institute on Aging in the US investigated the effects of the ketone body β-hydroxybutyrate (βHB) on protein homeostasis in aging and Alzheimer's disease. They investigated the role of βHB in regulating the solubility of unstable and misfolded proteins, particularly those associated with neurodegeneration such as amyloid β, across a variety of models.

background

Aging and Alzheimer's disease are characterized by disruption of proteostasis and brain energy metabolism, contributing to the accumulation of misfolded proteins such as tau and amyloid-β. These soluble oligomers can trigger a toxic cascade that spreads throughout the brain and accelerates disease progression. Current therapeutic strategies, such as antibody treatments targeting amyloid-β oligomers, have shown some success but do not address proteostasis or the mechanisms underlying proteostasis.

Ketone bodies, including βHB, are small metabolites produced during ketosis. Although known for its role in energy production, it also controls cellular processes such as autophagy and intracellular processes. inflammation. Emerging preclinical evidence suggests that βHB interacts directly with protein structures and selectively targets and remodels misfolded proteins. Ketogenic diets and exogenous ketone bodies improve cognitive outcomes in Alzheimer's disease and aging, but the precise molecular mechanisms behind βHB's effects on protein aggregation and clearance have been unknown until now.

About research

In this research, the in vitro, ex vivoand alive Experiments and models to investigate the effects of βHB on protein solubility and clearance mechanisms. The researchers first examined βHB's ability to induce protein insolubility using heat-misfolded bovine serum albumin as a model protein. This step revealed the ability of βHB to bind selectively to misfolded proteins without covalent modification. Additionally, insolubility assays using different concentrations of βHB and centrifugation were performed to separate the soluble protein fraction from the insoluble protein fraction.

The researchers also ex vivo In experiments using aged mouse brain lysates, we isolated cytosolic proteins to test the selective effects of βHB on misfolded proteins. Proteins were analyzed using mass spectrometry to identify βHB targets. Structural and functional insights were also gained by using Thioflavin T fluorescence to measure changes in β-sheet content, a structural feature of protein aggregation.

moreover, alive A study was conducted in which elderly mice were treated with the ketone ester bis-hexanoyl 1,3-butanediol (BH-BD) to increase βHB levels. Additionally, a series of detergent fractionation protocols were applied to the brain samples to separate 'insoluble proteins', a collection of insoluble proteins. The researchers also performed proteomic analysis to detect changes in protein solubility and identify enriched pathways.

Furthermore, to test the functional consequences of βHB-induced insolubility, the researchers used a Caenorhabditis elegans model engineered to express human amyloid β. These assays tracked amyloid-induced paralysis and neurotoxicity and correlated structural protein changes with organismal health outcomes. Furthermore, we also measured neuronal survival and amyloid aggregation in cultured neuroblastoma cells treated with βHB.

Finally, bioinformatics analyzes provided a deeper understanding of the molecular pathways and protein domains associated with the proteostatic effects of βHB, including its role in targeting neurodegeneration-associated proteins for degradation. Together, these methods provided a comprehensive framework to explore the potential of βHB as a regulator of proteostasis in aging and neurodegenerative diseases.

result

The researchers found that βHB selectively modulates protein solubility and specifically targets misfolded and aggregation-prone proteins associated with neurodegeneration. Using thermally misfolded bovine serum albumin, βHB was shown to induce protein insolubility without affecting pH or relying on covalent modifications. Furthermore, this effect was replicated in aged mouse brain lysates, where βHB selectively insolubilized neurodegeneration-associated proteins, including amyloid-β.

Furthermore, proteomic analysis revealed that βHB-induced insolubility primarily affects proteins with specific structural domains associated with aggregation, such as β-sheets. Pathway enrichment analysis also revealed the involvement of neurodegeneration-related processes and cellular protein degradation machinery, such as autophagy and ubiquitin-mediated protein degradation.

moreover, alive Experiments showed that supplementing older mice with ketone esters increased betaHB levels in the brain and remodeled insoluble brain cells. Subchronic βHB exposure promoted the removal of highly insoluble proteins from the brain, shifting them to a less aggregated state and promoting their degradation. Notably, these changes were most pronounced in proteins associated with synaptic function and neurodegeneration.

Furthermore, functional assays demonstrated that βHB reduced amyloid-β aggregation and cytotoxicity in neuroblastoma cells. in C.Elegance In the model, βHB was found to ameliorate amyloid-induced paralysis and maintain neuronal integrity, supporting its therapeutic potential. These results confirmed that the protective effect of βHB was independent of ATP generation and established a distinct metabolic mechanism.

conclusion

Overall, this study showed that βHB is an important regulator of proteostasis, specifically targeting misfolded proteins and neurodegeneration-associated proteins. βHB was shown to provide a protective mechanism against pathological protein aggregation by inducing insolubility and promoting clearance. These findings demonstrate that harnessing the protein growth-inhibiting effects of βHB may be a promising strategy to address age-related protein dysfunction and treat neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. suggested. Although this study highlights the potential for developing treatments for βHB, further research is needed to fully understand the long-term effects of βHB in humans.