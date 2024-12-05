Study finds that almost one-third of preteens and teenagers with long-term COVID-19 infection have not recovered even after two years





new research Most 11- to 17-year-olds with COVID-19 who reported long-term symptoms of COVID-19 three months after their initial infection, a study by British researchers found, Although they did not experience any lingering symptoms, 29% still had symptoms. The survey results were published in a magazine communication medicinethis comes from the National Longitudinal COVID-19 Cohort Study in Children and Youth, which followed thousands of young people diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). More than 70% recovery within 2 years A total of 12,632 participants took part in the study. Health outcomes 3, 6, 12, and 24 months after taking a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 for participants aged 11 to 17 from September 2020 to March 2021 I asked about the condition. Of the participants, 943 tested positive on the first approach and completed the study over a 24-month period. At three months, 233 people met the long-term coronavirus study definition. After 6 months, 135 people continued to meet the definition, but by 12 months, that number had dropped to 94. Two years after initial infection, 68 of 943 participants (7.2%) still met criteria for long-term illness with COVID-19. This means that 165 (70.8%) of the 233 young people who had COVID-19 and provided information at all points in the study who had COVID-19 for three months after infection recovered. However, 68 out of 233 (29.2%) did not do so. Study author Sir Terence Stephenson said: “Our findings show that the vast majority of teenagers who met the research definition of long-term coronavirus three months after testing positive for coronavirus. “These results indicate recovery after two years,” they said in the paper. press release Graduated from University College London. “While this is good news, we will conduct further investigation to better understand why the 68 teenagers did not recover.” There is no difference depending on vaccination status. Of all the teens included in the study, those who reported reinfection with the coronavirus during the study period had the most symptoms by 24 months. The most common symptoms reported were fatigue, sleep disturbances, shortness of breath, and headache. The authors found that the prevalence of symptoms was generally higher in people with repeated SARS-CoV-2 infections than in people who never tested positive for the virus. Overall, 20% to 25% of all infection status groups reported three or more symptoms 24 months after testing, and 10% to 25% experienced five or more symptoms. However, not everyone who reported symptoms met the official criteria for prolonged COVID-19 infection. In fact, 14.2% of those who did not test positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 20.8% of those who were infected at least twice reported five or more symptoms. We did not find that symptoms or their impact differed by vaccination status. The authors said older teens and women were most likely to meet the formal definition. “We did not find that symptoms or their impact differed by vaccination status,” the authors wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/almost-third-preteens-teens-long-covid-still-not-recovered-2-years-study-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

