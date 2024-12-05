Do you like dark chocolate? Taking a little bit every day may reduce your risk of diabetes: Shots

. Dulin/Getty Images

The idea that eating dark chocolate, which is high in cocoa, has health benefits is not new. Cocoa is rich in compounds called polyphenols These are proven to help our bodies fight inflammation, lower blood pressure, and even improve mood.

now, new research Researchers found that people who regularly ate small amounts of dark chocolate (about 1 ounce a day) had a 21% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those who didn't.

“We were a little surprised to see the effect size,” study authors say Dr. Chee San Associate Professor at Harvard University's TH Chan School of Public Health.

Researchers analyzed data from about 192,000 adults who completed dietary questionnaires over the years, including the amount and type of chocolate they consumed, as part of their participation in a long-term health study. The survey results are of British Medical Journal.

People who ate milk chocolate, which had more sugar and less cocoa, did not reduce their risk of diabetes. And during the course of research, it was found that people who eat milk chocolate tend to gain weight, which contributes to their risk of diabetes. However, eating dark chocolate was not associated with weight gain.

Evidence has long existed that compounds found in cocoa may contribute to heart health. For example, research Published in a magazine heartchocolate lovers were found to have a lower risk of stroke and other types of cardiovascular disease.

Scientists focused on the bioactive plant compounds found in cocoa beans. called flavanolshas been shown to stimulate the production of nitric oxide in the body. This gas can open or dilate blood vessels, and studies have shown that eating dark chocolate is associated with moderate intake. decrease in blood pressure.

“Vasodilation appears to be the mechanism for lowering blood pressure.” Dr. Joan Manson told NPR in 2023. This drop in blood pressure is Reduced risk of heart disease. Manson is researching supplement versions of cocoa-based compounds and is a co-author of a new paper on chocolate and diabetes.

A 20-year-old study showed that dark chocolate can help improve insulin sensitivity in healthy people. insulin sensitivity It is a gauge that shows how well a person's cells respond to insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels.

Dark chocolate usually has a higher cocoa content than milk chocolate. And researchers are interested in learning more about the specific types of flavanols found in cocoa. Antioxidant properties.

“There is a large body of research suggesting that foods high in epicatechin may have benefits for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome,” the researchers say. Jeffrey Tesem from Brigham Young University. He says he's not surprised by the new findings.

Tesem's lab studies beta cells, which play an important role in producing insulin in our bodies. When people become insulin resistant and develop diabetes, the problem starts in the beta cells, Tesem explains.

as part of laboratory researchTesem and his collaborators gave epicatechin, which is found in cocoa, to beta cells in a Petri dish to see how the cells responded.

“What we were able to show is that the beta cells are able to release insulin at a better rate, resulting in greater clearance of blood sugar,” Tesem says.

Tesem said it will soon become clear whether epicatechin has a similar direct effect on beta cells in the human body, but the results provide new evidence that these cocoa compounds may be beneficial. He said it was a signal.

One thing to note about this study is that people who eat dark chocolate may have other healthy habits. Scientists are trying to use statistical methods to control for other lifestyle factors in an attempt to zero in on the effects of chocolate, but the lower risk of diabetes recorded in a new study is due to dark chocolate. This may be explained by the fact that enthusiasts may have the following symptoms: An overall healthy diet.

Another thing to keep in mind is not to eat too much.

Both Qi Sun and Jeffery Tessen stress that dark chocolate appears to be beneficial when consumed in moderation. “It wasn't a ton of dark chocolate.” [in the study] By consuming about 1 ounce a day, people seemed to be able to strike a balance between getting the benefits of dark chocolate without the risk of overdosing.

