Flu cases are making the NHS busier than ever, with 95% of beds full.





Britain's NHS is busier than ever heading into winter, the country's chief medical officer has warned. Professor Sir Stephen Powis said rising rates of influenza and norovirus infections were putting a huge strain on hospitals. By early December, about 95% of the beds are already filled, a percentage that is usually only seen in the middle of winter. The pressure also appears to be affecting ambulances, with two-thirds of crew members facing delays when dropping off patients at A&E. Patients can be handed over to hospital staff within 15 minutes of arrival, but last week 67% of arrivals took longer. The average handover time was just over 44 minutes.

First set of winter performance data, figures released as Chancellor Set six priorities for governmentThese include one for the NHS that will bring hospital waiting times back to an 18-week target. But while this is a long-term goal, winter data suggests the more pressing issue is getting the NHS through the coming months. Sir Stephen, NHS England's medical director, said: “The NHS is busier than ever heading into winter, with flu and norovirus numbers in hospital soaring, and we are still at the start of December. “It's expected that there will be a lot of pressure,” he said. The numbers are on the rise and we have a long winter ahead of us. “For some time, there have been warnings that this winter there will be a “triple epidemic'' of the new coronavirus, influenza, and RSV, but with the increase in the number of norovirus infections, there is a possibility that this could quickly become a “quadruple epidemic.'' ” Last week, an average of nearly 1,100 of the country's 100,000-plus beds were occupied by flu patients, four times as many as at this stage last year, suggesting an earlier peak for influenza this winter. are. Nearly 1,400 beds were occupied by coronavirus patients and 750 beds were occupied by norovirus patients. An additional 142 children were hospitalized with RSV each day on average. Rory Deighton, from the NHS Confederation, which represents hospitals, said: “These figures are extremely worrying and provide further evidence that the NHS is already under significant strain before winter pressures peak. This is what we should do.” “We knew health services were under pressure, with October being the busiest month on record for A&Es, ambulances and general practices. “However, it is clear that the effects of the seasonal virus are being felt much earlier than in previous years.”

