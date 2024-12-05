



Top line: Consuming dark chocolate five or more times a week has been shown to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) compared to consuming it infrequently or not at all. Conversely, high milk chocolate intake has no significant effect on diabetes risk and may contribute to increased weight gain. Methodology: Chocolate is rich in flavanols, natural compounds known to support heart health and lower the risk of T2D. However, the association between chocolate intake and T2D risk is uncertain, with some inconsistent studies not distinguishing between dark and milk chocolate.

In three long-term U.S. studies of female nurses and male health care workers with no history of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or cancer, researchers compared the intake of dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and total chocolate. We conducted a prospective cohort study to investigate the association with the risk of T2D. baseline.

The relationship between total chocolate intake and diabetes risk was investigated in 192,208 people who reported their chocolate intake using a food frequency questionnaire validated every four years since 1986.

Information on chocolate subtypes was evaluated in 111,654 participants from 2006 to 2007.

Participants self-reported T2D through a biennial questionnaire and confirmed by a supplemental questionnaire collecting data on glucose levels, A1c concentrations, symptoms, and treatments. They also self-reported their weight at baseline and during follow-up. remove: During 4,829,175 person-years of follow-up, researchers identified 18,862 individuals with T2D across the chocolate analysis cohort.

In the chocolate subtype cohort, 4,771 incident T2D cases were identified during 1,270,348 person-years of follow-up. Consuming dark chocolate at least five times a week was associated with a 21% lower risk of T2D (adjusted hazard ratio 0.79; adjusted hazard ratio 0.79). P trend = .006), while no significant association was found for milk chocolate consumption (trend = .006).P trend = .75).

Weekly consumption of dark chocolate reduced the risk of T2D by 3%, demonstrating a dose-response effect.

Compared to those who did not change their chocolate intake, those who increased their milk chocolate intake had greater weight gain over 4 years (mean difference, 0.35 kg; 95% CI, 0.27-0.43). Dark chocolate showed no significant association with weight change. actual: “Although dark chocolate and milk chocolate have similar levels of calories and saturated fat, it appears that the rich polyphenols found in dark chocolate may offset the effects of saturated fat and sugar on weight gain and diabetes.” “This is an interesting difference and deserves further study,” said corresponding author Qi Sun, from the Department of Nutritional Epidemiology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston. press release. sauce: The study was led by Binkai Liu of Harvard University's TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston. published online in of BMJ. Limitations: The relatively limited number of participants in the high chocolate intake group may have reduced statistical power to detect a modest association between dark chocolate intake and risk of T2D. There is. Furthermore, the study population primarily consisted of non-Hispanic white adults aged 50 years and older at baseline, and therefore, together with their occupational background, compared to other populations with different socio-economic or personal characteristics. This may have limited the generalizability of the study results. Chocolate consumption in this study was less than the national average of 3 servings per week, which may have limited the ability to assess dose-response relationships at higher intake levels. Disclosure: This research was supported by a grant from the National Institutes of Health. Some authors reported receiving investigator-initiated grants, serving on scientific advisory boards, and receiving research funding from specific institutions. This article was created using several editing tools, including AI as part of the process. A human editor reviewed this content before publication.

