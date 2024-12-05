Sierra Leone begins nationwide rollout of Ebola vaccine 10 years after deadly outbreak





Freetown, Sierra Leone — authorities Sierra Leone The nationwide rollout of single doses began on Thursday. ebola hemorrhagic fever The vaccine effort was the first in West Africa, where a deadly outbreak killed thousands a decade ago. The 2014 Ebola outbreak, the deadliest in history, occurred primarily in West Africa, but Sierra Leone was hardest hit, with nearly 4,000 cases of the more than 11,000 cases recorded worldwide. died. The country has also lost 7% of its health workers due to the outbreak. The nationwide vaccination campaign, carried out by the government in collaboration with the Global Vaccine Alliance Gavi, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Agency, will target 20,000 frontline workers across the country, officials said. “This is an investment in the safety of our people and a healthier Sierra Leone,” said Health Minister Dr. Austin Denby. During the 2014 outbreak, which infected up to 28,000 people, there was no approved vaccine, and it started in Guinea and spread across land borders to Sierra Leone, Sierra Leone, and other countries. Liberiatwo other countries were the most affected. Three years have passed since then. last incident recorded In Guinea, officials say the threat remains in endemic areas. Nine relatives of Freetown resident Hassan Kamara were among those who died from the disease during the 2014 outbreak. Of the 11 people living with him at the time, only he and his baby daughter survived. “They died before my eyes,” he said. “Sometimes I feel bad talking about this because of what I've been through.” The campaign, which began Thursday in the capital Freetown, was welcomed by health workers. Collins Thomas, a community health worker in Freetown, remembers losing many colleagues in managing patients during the 2014 outbreak in Freetown. “It was very scary because we didn't know anything about this disease and we were learning on the ground. We know that with this vaccine, we will be protected,” Thomas said. Gavi Chief Executive Dr. Sania Nishtar said she was “incredibly proud” of how Gavi's support for timely and equitable access to vaccines is helping to save lives and protect communities. I think so.'' “The launch of the first national vaccination campaign in the countries most severely affected by the 2014 outbreak makes this historic milestone even more meaningful,” he said. . ___ The Associated Press receives funding from the Gates Foundation for global health and development coverage in Africa. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP standard Please see below for our philanthropic efforts, list of supporters and areas funded. AP.org.

