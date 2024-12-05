Tennessee included in CDC report on droplet pads and waterborne diseases





ATLANTA, Ga. (WSMV) – A new report focuses on community pools and splash pads in several states, including Tennessee, that can be breeding grounds for many waterborne illnesses. of Survey results announced The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week detailed 60 outbreaks linked to splash pads in 23 states and Puerto Rico from 1997 to 2022. According to the CDC, these 60 outbreaks resulted in 10,611 infections, 152 hospitalizations, and 99 emergency department visits. However, no deaths have been reported. The most common symptoms reported were acute gastrointestinal illness due to: Cryptosporidiuma parasite that is transmitted by ingesting water contaminated with the feces of an infected person. The CDC's map shows states where illnesses have been reported from the use of splash pads. (CDC) Cases reported since 1997 have come from the following states: Massachusetts, Minnesota, Florida, Colorado, Oregon, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, California, Missouri, Idaho, Kansas, Ohio, Arizona, Texas, South Carolina, and Alabama. , Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Utah, and Puerto Rico. CDC entered all findings into the National Infectious Disease Reporting System (NORS) by May 1, 2024. The CDC notes that this data likely underestimates outbreaks related to splash pads due to underreporting and misclassification, so it may not be completely accurate by as many as 60 cases over 24 years. I admitted it. Despite the alarming potential for infection, the report found that these cases are easily preventable. The report says improvements to the facility are needed, including improved facility design, construction, operations and management. The CDC's Model Aquatic Health Code lists chlorine as the primary barrier to pathogen transmission in splash pads. Chlorine inactivates most pathogens within minutes in water, but parasites cryptosporidium, Now resistant to chlorine. The CDC said community splash pads should be maintained as diligently as community pools and hot tubs. Consistent maintenance, monitoring chlorine levels, and facility management are key to infection prevention. The report recommends that educate the public Regarding changes to the usage of the splash pad. These changes include: If you have diarrhea, do not go into the water for two weeks after the diarrhea has subsided.

don't swallow water

Take young children for potty breaks and check diapers and swim diapers every hour.

If necessary, keep it away from water.

Do not stand or sit on the splash pad jets Splash pads were first introduced in the 1990s and quickly became popular as a better watering hole for young children as the risk of drowning is minimized. The design of the pads largely prevents water retention in the area where the user is, so they are often exempt from public health regulations. The CDC's complete report on waterborne illness cases and splash pads can be found here. here. Copyright 2024 WSMV. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

