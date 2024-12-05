Weight Loss: Researchers are studying the possibility of a better weight loss drug than Ozempic.

Researchers have developed a new compound that combines GLP-1 and leptin and have shown promising weight loss results in mice. This dual-hormone approach aims to improve on current GLP-1-based drugs such as Ozempic and Wigovy by incorporating the role of leptin in long-term weight regulation.

Obesity is a growing concern in the United States, with approximately 40% of adults and 20% of children suffering from obesity. Although there are many new treatments to combat obesity, there is still much that researchers do not understand about the brain-body relationship that regulates appetite. Recent blockbusters weight loss The drugs Ozempic and Wigoby have become household names. Ozempic's maker, Novo Nordisk, recently revealed that it has developed a compound that may be even more effective than Ozempic. This compound showed remarkable results in mice.

Contains weight loss drugs Ozempic It promotes weight loss by mimicking a hormone called GLP-1 that makes you feel full after eating. Newer treatments add another hormone, leptin, to the mix. Leptin, produced by adipose tissue (body fat), signals the brain to stop eating when enough energy is stored, and plays an important role in maintaining normal weight over time.

“Leptin promotes weight loss when used in combination with other weight loss agents such as: [GLP-1 drugs],” the Novo Nordisk team and University of Michigan researchers said in a paper published in the same journal. science translational medicine.

“This observation suggests that using leptin as part of a combination therapy is a potential approach to more effective obesity treatment,” the researchers added.

To develop the daily injection, the researchers studied neurons in mouse brains that respond to GLP-1 and leptin signals. They identified similar neurons in rhesus macaques, suggesting that this may be possible in humans in the future. The researchers also said it is not yet known whether humans have similar neurons that can be targeted to reduce food intake and weight. Although this method is not yet available to the public, this study shows that combining these hormones could be a future treatment for obesity.

The researchers said the goal of the study was not to determine whether it is applicable to humans, but rather to demonstrate that this type of molecule, but not leptin itself, can induce weight loss in mice. He said that. The goal of this study is also to prove that both the leptin and GLP-1 parts of the molecule are essential for weight loss.

