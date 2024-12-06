Life expectancy growth in the U.S. is expected to stall by 2050 as health advances fail to keep up with other countries

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



A detailed analysis of all 50 states and Washington, D.C., shows that the United States is failing to keep pace with dozens of countries around the world as its population's health progress steadily declines. lancet.

Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) produce health estimates and prediction Life expectancy, mortality, and morbidity (most likely future) for more than 350 diseases and injuries and 68 risks in the United States from 1990 to 2050.

Improvement in average life expectancy in the United States is slow, and world ranking declines

Life expectancy (LE) in the United States is projected to increase from 78.3 years in 2022 to 79.9 years in 2035 and 80.4 years in 2050 for both men and women. This small increase will drop the country's global ranking from 49th in 2022 to 66th in 2050, out of 204 countries and territories included in the latest rankings. Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Survey.

Nationally, mortality rates for many leading causes of death decreased from 1990 to 2021, including ischemic heart disease, cancer, and stroke. This contributed to an improvement in life expectancy.

Despite the progress the United States has made over the past 30 years, the average number of years a person can live in good health is projected to decline over time compared to the rest of the world. is known as healthy life expectancy Its global ranking in health-adjusted life expectancy (HALE) is projected to decline from 80th place in 2022 to 108th place by 2050.

Women's health in the United States is lagging behind the rest of the country faster than men's health. Female HALE is projected to decline in 20 states by 2050, including Ohio, Tennessee, and Indiana. The only states that remain unchanged are Arizona, Idaho, and North Dakota. This difference between men and women is mainly due to slower or no change in life expectancy and HALE growth for women, rather than a greater improvement for men.

In fact, the U.S. global ranking for women's LE is projected to drop to 74th in 2050. This is a significant drop from 19th place in 1990 and 51st place in 2022. Estimates for male LE in the United States are projected to rank 65th in the world by 2050. In 1990 it was 35th and in 2022 it was 51st. These ranking drops put the United States at the bottom of almost everything. high-income countries and some middle-income countries.

Comparing the LE of the best- and worst-performing U.S. states with 203 other GBD countries and territories, states' global rankings also declined over the forecast period. If Hawaii were a country and compared to all 203 other countries and territories around the world, its LE in 1990 would be the fourth highest in the world and the highest LE in the United States.

This ranking is expected to drop to 29th in 2022 and 43rd by 2050. New York is also projected to have the highest LE in the United States and 41st in the world by 2050, although this is still down from 33rd place in 2022. 1990 and 2022.

The small increase in U.S. LE projected in 2050 is mortality rateMortality from ischemic heart disease decreased by 49.4%, mortality from stroke decreased by 40.5%, and mortality from diabetes decreased by 35.7%.

“Despite the small increase, life expectancy Overall, our model predicts that health improvements will slow due to rising rates of obesity, a significant risk factor for many chronic diseases, and are projected to soar to unprecedented levels.” said co-senior author and IHME Director Professor Christopher J.L. Murray. .

“Obesity and overweight rates are rising in the United States; IHME predicts more than 260 million people will be affected by 2050suggesting a public health crisis of unimaginable proportions. ”

Alarming projections for U.S. mortality and causes of death

The country is also facing other worrying trends. From 1990 to 2021, the United States experienced an 878% increase in substance use disorder mortality (from 2.0 deaths to 19.5 deaths per 100,000 people). opioid use disorderamphetamine use disorder, cocaine use disorder, and other drug use disorder groups.

Mortality rates are projected to increase by a further 34% between 2022 and 2050 (from 19.9 to 26.7 deaths per 100,000 people). This is the highest rate of drug use-related deaths in the world, more than double that of Canada, the country with the second highest rate.

“The stark contrast expected over the next 30 years follows the coordinated efforts of federal, state, and local agencies and health systems that began after the opioid crisis was declared a public health emergency in 2017. “The opioid epidemic is far from over; improved effectiveness and continued expansion of drug use prevention and treatment programs is still needed,” said lead author Ali Mokdad of IHME. the professor said.

Key predicted drivers of mortality and morbidity in the United States

IHME researchers developed several forward-looking scenarios to explore how the United States can reduce the devastating effects of some health effects. 12.4 million deaths could be avoided in the United States if major risk factors such as obesity, high blood sugar, and high blood pressure were eliminated by 2050

However, even if these risk factors were eliminated globally, the health gains would not be enough to improve the United States' global rankings, leaving it still behind some of its peers. Some countries, such as Canada, are far ahead of the US, and once these risks are eliminated within the US, US LE will only catch up to Canada's.

However, in our scenario, we estimate that addressing one risk factor could still save millions of lives. For example, reducing smoking alone to the lowest smoking prevalence level across the United States could result in 2.1 million fewer deaths by 2050. Over the same 30 years, 1.4 million deaths could be prevented.

“The United States’ rapid decline in global rankings from 2022 to 2050 is a wake-up call for immediate action. We have to find good health strategies and policies,” the co-senior said. Author Dr. Stein Emil Vollset is an affiliated professor at IHME.

IHME recommendations

IHME provides these estimates and projections to policymakers, health care professionals, and the public to encourage all people living in the United States to work together to create a healthier and stronger nation. Leaders across all sectors and industries can also use this forecast to prepare for potential economic impacts.

“Deteriorating health conditions have a negative impact on the economy, as countries suffer from a smaller workforce, lower productivity, and higher healthcare costs for businesses and employees, which in turn leads to lower GDP. “This creates an opportunity for the economically powerful country to overtake the United States,” Dr. Murray said.

IHME scientific evidence has historically demonstrated that increasing access to preventive care is important for early detection and disease management. Early intervention can also reduce complications and reduce healthcare costs.

“All Americans, regardless of income, must have access to quality health care through universal health coverage to prevent disease, stay healthy, and protect against economic hardship.” Mokdad said the doctor.

IHME's past research It also suggests that the higher the level of education people achieve, the lower their risk of death. This is because more schooling allows you to take fewer risks and make better informed decisions. However, local leaders still need to invest time and money in community health care, and disparities can be better addressed through individualized care and customized community programs.

GBD

This study is the most comprehensive modeling study of the health status of the U.S. population. Predict various determinants such as disease causes, demographics, and risk factors. Additionally, we model future scenarios and their potential impact on the health of Americans in each state.

of GBD 2021 Research and all GBD visualization tools GBD Foresight, GBD resultsand Introducing GBD Available online.