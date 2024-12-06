Life expectancy in the U.S. predicted to stall by 2050









Life expectancy in the United States is expected to grow only modestly in the coming decades, researchers say, and this modest improvement highlights the “alarming trajectory of health challenges” facing the country. are. Life expectancy in the United States is expected to increase from 78.3 years in 2022 to 80.4 years in 2050, according to a predictive model from the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. for analysisIn a paper published Thursday in The Lancet, researchers assessed the impact of hundreds of diseases and other health risks on the United States and each state and compared them with more than 200 other countries. They found that the United States has lagged behind in life expectancy growth, falling behind most other high-income countries and some middle-income countries. In terms of overall life expectancy, the United States is expected to drop from 49th place in 2022 to 66th out of 204 countries assessed in 2050. Life expectancy for women in the United States has improved slower than for men, and the gap in life expectancy between men and women is projected to narrow. IHME projects that in 2050, life expectancy for women in the United States will fall from 51st to 74th, and life expectancy for men will fall from 51st to 65th. According to IHME, the small increase in U.S. life expectancy projected in 2050 is due to projected declines in mortality rates from several leading causes of death, including heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. But predictive models suggest that life expectancy in the U.S. could improve even more significantly if several key risk factors are addressed. For example, lower rates of obesity, smoking, and substance use disorders could increase life expectancy by about half a year by 2050. “Despite modest gains in overall life expectancy, our models predict that improvements in health outcomes will slow due to rising obesity rates, a significant risk factor for many chronic diseases. “We expect this to rise to unprecedented levels,” said director Christopher Murray. IHME researcher and co-senior author of the new study said in a news release. “Obesity and overweight rates are rising in the United States; IHME predicts more than 260 million people will be affected by 2050suggesting a public health crisis of unimaginable proportions. ” GLP-1 therapeutic drugs are Rising in popularity Despite promising results in the United States, the future of dissemination remains uncertain, and IHME did not include scenarios involving these treatments as a factor. Recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests that drug overdose deaths are on the rise. began to decline However, IHME notes that drug overdose levels remain high and are likely to increase in the coming decades. IHME estimates that the United States has the highest age-standardized death rate from substance use disorders in the world, more than double that of Canada, which has the second highest rate. Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

“The striking contrasts predicted over the next 30 years follow the coordinated efforts of federal, state, and local agencies and health systems that began after the opioid crisis was declared a public health emergency in 2017.” “The opioid epidemic is far from over, and we still need to improve the effectiveness and continue to scale up drug use prevention and treatment programs,” said IHME professor and lead author of the report. Ali Mokdad said in a news release. Overall, if the United States eliminated risks in three key areas (environmental, behavioral and metabolic risks, and childhood nutrition and vaccination), there would be approximately 550,000 fewer deaths in 2050 alone, compared to current projections. The corresponding increase in life expectancy would be nearly four years. For Canada, according to IHME projections. “The United States’ rapid decline in global rankings from 2022 to 2050 is a wake-up call for urgent action. and policies,” co-senior author and affiliated professor at IHME Stein-Emil Volset, Ph.D., said in a news release.

