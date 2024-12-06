Bird flu: Negative results from second farm are encouraging, but New Zealand is not out of the woods yet

photograph:

A University of Otago virologist said the negative test results from a second suspected bird flu farm were encouraging, but the country was not out of the woods yet.

Last week, around 80,000 chickens were culled after an outbreak of the H7N6 virus in two sheds on a farm in Hillgrove, Otago.

On Friday morning, Biosecurity New Zealand said: A small free range chicken farm near Dunedin The strain of avian influenza at the center of the outbreak at Hillgrove Farm had not been detected.

The farm had reported bird deaths earlier this week, but Biosecurity NZ said it now believed the problem was caused by a New Zealand disease present in the birds.

Long incubation period means continued testing and monitoring

Professor Gemma Geoghegan said the news was encouraging, but surveillance and testing would need to continue for some time yet.

Mr Geoghegan said it could take up to three weeks for birds exposed to the virus to develop symptoms.

“It takes a pretty long time for the virus to incubate, which means we need to be really confident that the virus is contained. Hopefully, these test results continue to be negative and this virus can be contained. “You can rest assured that there is only one farm,” she said.

“But only time will tell if that is the case.”



photograph: Supplied

The Dunedin farm is home to approximately 6,000 birds and was not among the other five farms reported to be associated with the Dunedin farm. original outbreak.

Mr Geoghegan said there would have been great concern had there been a positive test as there was no clear link between the farms.

“That would indicate that the transmission of this virus is more widespread than we previously realized. So that would be very concerning, but at this stage we are not testing negative. I'm really relieved.”

Mr Geoghegan said more targeted monitoring of points of contact between farmed birds and wild populations was needed to monitor potential spread of infection to the poultry industry.

Exports of some chicken products will resume

Speaking to Parliament's scrutiny week select committee this morning, Agriculture Minister Todd McCrae said New Zealand was: Agreement reached with Australia to resume exports of some chicken products.

Mr McCrae told RNZ that an agreement had been reached, although final details were still being worked out.

“Certain products, particularly cooked chicken, may be able to resume trading, and poultry products that were frozen and produced before the outbreak may also return to the market,” McCrae said.



photograph: RNZ / Samuel Rylston

New Zealand's poultry exports were worth $200 million, but these were put on hold earlier this week due to the outbreak.

McCray said trade officials are working to restart trade as soon as possible.

He encouraged the public, especially those in rural areas, to keep an eye on the health of their poultry.

People who confirmed the number of bird deaths were advised to contact the Department for Primary Industries as soon as possible.

Although the consumption of cooked eggs and poultry products was still considered safe, it was important for people, especially those with low or compromised immune systems, to contain pathogens that are harmful to humans. It has been advised not to eat raw eggs, which may contain

Register for Nga Pitopito Korero, Our daily newsletters, hand-picked by our editors, delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.