Health
Bird flu: Negative results from second farm are encouraging, but New Zealand is not out of the woods yet
A University of Otago virologist said the negative test results from a second suspected bird flu farm were encouraging, but the country was not out of the woods yet.
Last week, around 80,000 chickens were culled after an outbreak of the H7N6 virus in two sheds on a farm in Hillgrove, Otago.
On Friday morning, Biosecurity New Zealand said: A small free range chicken farm near Dunedin The strain of avian influenza at the center of the outbreak at Hillgrove Farm had not been detected.
The farm had reported bird deaths earlier this week, but Biosecurity NZ said it now believed the problem was caused by a New Zealand disease present in the birds.
Long incubation period means continued testing and monitoring
Professor Gemma Geoghegan said the news was encouraging, but surveillance and testing would need to continue for some time yet.
Mr Geoghegan said it could take up to three weeks for birds exposed to the virus to develop symptoms.
“It takes a pretty long time for the virus to incubate, which means we need to be really confident that the virus is contained. Hopefully, these test results continue to be negative and this virus can be contained. “You can rest assured that there is only one farm,” she said.
“But only time will tell if that is the case.”
The Dunedin farm is home to approximately 6,000 birds and was not among the other five farms reported to be associated with the Dunedin farm. original outbreak.
Mr Geoghegan said there would have been great concern had there been a positive test as there was no clear link between the farms.
“That would indicate that the transmission of this virus is more widespread than we previously realized. So that would be very concerning, but at this stage we are not testing negative. I'm really relieved.”
Mr Geoghegan said more targeted monitoring of points of contact between farmed birds and wild populations was needed to monitor potential spread of infection to the poultry industry.
Exports of some chicken products will resume
Speaking to Parliament's scrutiny week select committee this morning, Agriculture Minister Todd McCrae said New Zealand was: Agreement reached with Australia to resume exports of some chicken products.
Mr McCrae told RNZ that an agreement had been reached, although final details were still being worked out.
“Certain products, particularly cooked chicken, may be able to resume trading, and poultry products that were frozen and produced before the outbreak may also return to the market,” McCrae said.
New Zealand's poultry exports were worth $200 million, but these were put on hold earlier this week due to the outbreak.
McCray said trade officials are working to restart trade as soon as possible.
He encouraged the public, especially those in rural areas, to keep an eye on the health of their poultry.
People who confirmed the number of bird deaths were advised to contact the Department for Primary Industries as soon as possible.
Although the consumption of cooked eggs and poultry products was still considered safe, it was important for people, especially those with low or compromised immune systems, to contain pathogens that are harmful to humans. It has been advised not to eat raw eggs, which may contain
Register for Nga Pitopito Korero, Our daily newsletters, hand-picked by our editors, delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/country/535875/bird-flu-negative-result-at-second-farm-encouraging-but-nz-not-out-of-woods-yet
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan warns of civil disobedience if demand for crackdown probe not met
- Legendary Colombian cartel drug lord released from US prison after 25 years: 'He won't retire a poor man'
- Tij Iginla undergoes hip surgery, UHC prepares for Sabres, Flyers
- Tim Minchin for being nice
- Bird flu: Negative results from second farm are encouraging, but New Zealand is not out of the woods yet
- Putin's Ukraine war 'not worth it', Russian ambassador to UK tells LBC
- Gerindra Party Daily DPP Chairman Says There Has Been No Discussion About Joining Joko Widodo And His Family As Members
- China in 2025 | Merics
- A small pair of tennis shoes: The Oroville community was reeling after the Feather River Adventist School shooting
- “Key takeaways”: Retired colonel reacts to South Korean president's rollback of martial law
- Videos: Shaking seen in California, Oregon after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the West Coast
- CMA approves merger of Vodafone and Three in UK