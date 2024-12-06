Britain needs a 'vaccine task force' to prepare for next pandemic, Lord Lord warns





Ministers have warned amid concerns that the UK needs a "peacetime vaccine task force" to prepare for the next pandemic. government may forget the lesson of COVID-19. Commons Science and Technology Committee The government is also calling for appoint a chief vaccine Serve as an official to prepare the country for future threats. In a letter sent this week, the Baroness said Commissioner Brown of Cambridge gave evidence of the inquiry. The statement, held by the committee, raised "alarming concerns about the ability to produce vaccines against future biological threats." The warning came after the government announced it had purchased an excess amount. 5 million doses of avian influenza vaccine To help fight any future pandemics. This is due to an increase in viral transmission between animals. The committee said interest in vaccine development in the UK had been prompted by a "series of worrying developments", including the sale of the Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Center (VMIC) in Oxfordshire and the subsequent mothballing of the facility. It also cited 11 reports that AstraZeneca's planned vaccine manufacturing facility in Liverpool was threatened by planned cuts to state aid. Giving evidence in January, former vaccine task force chair Dr Clive Dix said the Conservative government had "destroyed almost everything that was going on" by prioritizing reliance on Moderna. He said the UK's resilience was diminishing as many manufacturers left the country. The committee's letter further added: "Our witnesses said: "Other countries have learned their lessons…From where we sit, the government and the public have concluded that the UK can do this and there is no need to improve our system.'' '', he said, expressing concern that this compares unfavorably with the more proactive EU response discussed below. He added: "The UK needs to ensure robust vaccine production and scaling capacity to prepare for the next pandemic, but we are lagging behind other countries." Witnesses said that while the UK was lucky to be able to produce a vaccine quickly in 2020, it should not be assumed that this would be possible without continued support, and that this relative success meant that the vaccine He argued that this may have led to a certain degree of complacency compared to developing countries. We were able to fund vaccine production more urgently. " Earlier this year, the government announced a new partnership with pharmaceutical giant Moderna to trial a new norovirus vaccine.

