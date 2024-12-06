Health
Existing disease appears to have killed chickens on small Dunedin farm
New Zealand has reached an agreement with Australia to resume exports of some chicken products that had been suspended due to an outbreak of bird flu in Otago.
Agriculture Minister Todd McCrae revealed the milestone when addressing a select committee this morning during parliamentary scrutiny week.
New Zealand's $200 million poultry exports have been put on hold after the highly pathogenic H7N6 virus was detected at mainland poultry farm Hillgrove.
Trade officials are working to restart trade as soon as possible and Mr McCrae said an agreement had been reached with Australia.
He said Australia, like New Zealand, was taking a risk-based approach.
Mr McCrae later told RNZ that a deal had been struck, although final details were still being worked out.
“Certain products, particularly cooked chicken, will be able to resume trade, and poultry products that were frozen and produced before the outbreak may also return to the market.”
No avian influenza detected
Tests at a small free-range poultry farm near Dunedin did not detect the strain of avian influenza that was at the center of an outbreak at another farm.
After the H7N6 virus was discovered at a chicken farm on the mainland, deaths of birds were reported at the same farm.
However, Biosecurity New Zealand says it now believes the problems at the Dunedin farm are caused by a New Zealand disease present in the birds.
Today's negative results are welcome news for farmers.
“This result is welcome news for farmers and we commend their efforts in reporting deaths and working with staff,” Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director Stuart Anderson said.
Mr McCrae told the Parliamentary Select Committee that the negative result was “very good news” but that the situation in New Zealand was not yet clear.
“I would like to caution you that this is still in the early stages. We are taking this matter very seriously.”
MPI Director General Ray Smith gave a similar message: “We are in the very early stages of incubation with this virus.
“It's going to take some time before we can be confident that this is anything other than the primary farm we found.”
McCray also encouraged the public to pay close attention to the health of their poultry, as the risk of avian influenza is more common.
“It's important that New Zealanders living in regional areas and elsewhere continue to monitor and provide information as soon as possible.”
Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard said in a separate appearance that he was “cautiously optimistic about where we are tracking” given recent test results.
“The farmers in question have done a really good job of already having good biosecurity in place, and I think that's definitely helped us get through this.”
Mr Hoggard said authorities were continuing to work with industry to prepare for the possible arrival of the more severe and more contagious H5N1 avian influenza strain, which “is of real concern to us”.
“Unlike this strain, it cannot be eradicated from New Zealand and the question will be how do we learn to live with it?”
Bird culling continues
Meanwhile, further tests at five poultry farms operated by Mainland Poultry in the region all returned negative results.
“Efforts are well underway to reduce the chicken population in two sheds at Hillgrove Egg Farm and safely dispose of them in a secure landfill site designed for this purpose.
“Our staff visit landowners with poultry, including commercial and backyard farms, to educate them on biosecurity best practices, HPAI signs to look out for, and how to report these to MPI’s Pest and Disease Hotline. It provides useful information,” Anderson said.
He was confident they were on the path to eradicating the H7N6 virus.
