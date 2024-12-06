Marburg: Everything you need to know about the virus the WHO has warned about





Approximately five years have passed since the news of the spread of the new coronavirus infection (Covid-19) shocked the world. As we head into 2025, whispers are circulating about another virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Marburg virus, a close relative of the Ebola virus, is spreading in 17 countries along with Mpox fever and Oropoche fever. There is no treatment or vaccine for Margburg virus, also known as hemorrhagic eye virus (Adobe Stock). Maintain good hand hygiene (droplet prevention) as the virus is spread through body fluids Dr Shashi Nath Jha, Head of Ophthalmology, Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi, explains: An outbreak was previously reported due to laboratory research using African green monkeys in Uganda. ” According to the WHO, the average case fatality rate is about 50%. The virus arose from spending time in mines and caves that are home to colonies of Lucet fruit bats. When humans become infected, transmission can occur through body fluids such as urine, saliva, faeces, vomit, breast milk, amniotic fluid, and semen,” says Dr. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Consultant, Adult Infectious Diseases, Mumbai. Dr. Shalmali Inamdar explains: . It can also be transmitted through objects contaminated with an infected person's body fluids. Margburg virus is also known as hemorrhagic eye virus (Adobe Stock) Look out for symptoms such as: Sudden fever, chills, headache.

Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, muscle pain, pain

chest pain and sore throat

Bleeding from the eyes has also been reported, giving it the nickname “bleeding eye virus.”

A non-itching rash has been reported in patients 2 to 7 days after the onset of symptoms.

Bleeding from the nose, gums, and vagina begins on the fifth day.

Inflammation of one or both testicles is occasionally reported in the later stages of the disease.

In severe cases, it can cause jaundice, inflammation of the pancreas, delirium, shock, liver failure, massive bleeding, and multiple organ failure.

In fatal cases, death most often occurs within 8 to 9 days after the onset of symptoms, usually preceded by severe blood loss and shock. Prevention method Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Use of gloves, masks, and gowns when coming into contact with potentially infected people.

Infection Control: Proper hand hygiene, sterilization of instruments, and careful disposal of waste are important.

Avoid infected animals: Contact with flying foxes and primates should be avoided in endemic areas.

Vaccination: There is no licensed vaccine yet, but promising vaccines are being tested. process There is no vaccine or antiviral treatment available for MVD. When treating certain conditions, patients are offered supportive care such as hydration and electrolyte balance, which can prevent death and improve survival. Experimental treatments are also an option, as there are monoclonal antibodies, antivirals, and vaccines in clinical trials but not yet approved. Are Indians also at risk? “This disease is mainly occurring in Africa, so it is not a cause for concern for Indians. However, caution should be taken when traveling to affected countries. Similarly, from these countries Migrants must also be quarantined and get tested for the virus if symptoms are detected,” said Dr. Shashi Nath Jha, head of the ophthalmology department at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital. Dr. Inamdar agreed that the threat to Indians is negligible at the moment, saying: “It's important to be cautious when traveling to areas that are infected. I think authorities should continue to monitor [the international situation so that they can] If an outbreak occurs, respond in a more organized manner. ”

