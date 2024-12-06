Health
Prevention and screening could avert millions of cancer deaths
One study estimated that 5.94 million deaths were prevented across five major cancers, highlighting the important role of early detection and prevention in reducing mortality rates.
study: Estimated number of cancer deaths avoided through prevention, screening, and treatment efforts (1975-2020). Image credit: Chinnapong/Shutterstock.com
In a recent study published in JAMA Oncologya research team led by National Institutes of Health scientists examined the impact of various cancer control strategies, including prevention, screening, and treatment, on cancer mortality rates in the United States from 1975 to 2020.
This study modeled data from five major cancer types to quantify the number of lives saved by these efforts and highlight the contribution of each intervention to reducing mortality.
background
Over the past few decades, advances in cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment have significantly reduced cancer mortality rates.
Tobacco control programs, regular cancer screening, and targeted therapies have played an important role in combating common cancers. Lung cancer deaths have decreased significantly due to lower smoking rates, and cervical cancer outcomes have improved due to widespread screening and vaccination efforts.
Similarly, early detection methods such as mammography and colonoscopy have improved survival rates for breast cancer and colorectal cancer, respectively.
However, significant challenges remain to ensure equitable access to these interventions and address cancers with limited treatment options. Furthermore, despite advances, significant gaps remain in our understanding of the relative efficacy of these strategies in different cancers.
About research
This study uses a simulation model to estimate cancer prevention, screening, and treatment interventions on breast, prostate, lung, colorectal, and cervical cancer mortality in the United States from 1975 to 2020. We evaluated the effectiveness.
Data were obtained from population-level statistics and modeled using parameters designed by the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network.
In addition, we used mortality data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program and the National Center for Health Statistics to establish baseline cancer trends without any intervention.
The model simulated cancer-specific scenarios across different time frames and interventions. Four main scenarios were evaluated: no intervention, prevention or screening only, treatment only, and the combined effect of prevention, screening, and treatment.
These scenarios illustrate the impact of tobacco control policies on lung cancer and the evolution of practices, including the introduction of mammography and human papillomavirus (HPV) testing for breast and cervical cancer, respectively.
Interventions considered in the study included smoking cessation efforts to prevent lung cancer, and screening for colorectal and prostate cancer using colonoscopy and prostate-specific testing. antigen (PSA) testing, and advances in systemic therapies such as targeted drugs for breast cancer.
The simulations analyzed the impact of these strategies on cancer incidence, progression, and survival over time.
Furthermore, the contribution of each intervention was isolated and evaluated with and without other measures. The analysis also spanned multiple birth cohorts to provide a comprehensive representation of demographic trends.
Main findings
The study reported that cancer prevention and screening contributed most to reducing mortality, with an estimated 5.94 million deaths averted from five cancer types between 1975 and 2020.
Screening and prevention efforts accounted for 80% of all lives saved, with advances in cancer treatment contributing the remaining 20%.
The researchers also lung cancer mortality rate This was the largest decline, with 98% of the 3.45 million lung cancer deaths avoided through tobacco control.
Additionally, effective screening programs have reduced deaths from cervical cancer to nearly zero. In contrast, colorectal cancer mortality decreased primarily through early detection and polyp removal, with 79% of the 940,000 deaths avoided.
Additionally, screening efforts contributed to 56% of the 360,000 deaths averted in prostate cancer cases, with the remainder due to advances in treatment.
However, breast cancer shows a different trend, with advances in breast cancer treatment playing a major role in preventing deaths, accounting for 75% of the 1.03 million deaths avoided. By comparison, screening accounted for the remaining 25% of lives saved.
This analysis also highlighted differences in intervention effectiveness between cancer sites. In the case of cervical cancer, prevention and screening have proven to be highly effective due to the availability of reliable diagnostic tools and early intervention.
In contrast, lung cancer treatment was found to have a limited impact on preventing deaths, highlighting the importance of preventive measures such as smoking cessation.
conclusion
In summary, this study highlighted the transformative role of prevention and screening in reducing cancer mortality over the past 45 years. The impact varies by type of cancer, but overall, advances in tobacco control, regular testing, and treatment have saved millions of lives.
Overall, the results showed that although significant progress has been made in reducing cancer mortality, continued efforts in prevention and screening are critical.
This study also highlighted the need for innovative treatments and wider dissemination of existing interventions to achieve further reductions in cancer-related deaths.
Reference magazines:
-
Katrina, Feuer, E.J., Mandelblatt, J.S., Meza, R., Holford, T.R., John, J., Lansdorpvogelaar, I., Gulati, R., Stout, N.K., Howlader, N., Knudsen. , AB, Miller, D ., CaswellJin, J.L., Schechter, C.B., Etzioni, R., TrenthamDietz, A., Kurian, A.W., Pleurisy, S.K., Hampton, J.M., and Stein, S. (2024). Estimates of cancer deaths averted through prevention, screening, and treatment efforts from 1975 to 2020. JAMA Oncology. Doi: 10.1001/jamaoncol.2024.5381.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/article-abstract/2827241
