U.S. life expectancy will lag behind most high-income countries by 2050





A new study published in The Lancet finds that the United States lags behind most high-income and some middle-income countries in terms of overall life expectancy.

According to a predictive model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, the country will record minimal improvement in life expectancy from 78.3 years in 2022 to 80.4 years in 2050. The country's average life expectancy is projected to increase to 79.9 years in 2035, and only 80.4 years by 2050.

“The United States' rapid decline in global rankings from 2022 to 2050 is a wake-up call for immediate action,” said co-senior study author and affiliated professor at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. said Dr. Stein Emil Volset. In Seattle.

“The United States must change course and find new and better health strategies and policies that will slow the decline in future health outcomes,” Volset added in a university news release.

The researchers said the study also found that the United States is expected to gradually fall behind other countries in terms of the average number of years a person can live in good health.

The ranking of healthy life expectancy in the United States will drop from 80th in 2022 to 108th in 2050. In terms of overall life expectancy, the United States could drop from 49th place in 2022 to 66th out of 204 countries assessed in 2050.

Researchers said this stagnation in life expectancy was due to the “alarming trajectory of health challenges” facing the country.

In the analysis, published Dec. 5 in The Lancet, researchers took into account the impact of hundreds of diseases and other health risks on the United States and each state, and compared them with more than 200 other countries. . Life expectancy for women and men in the United States

Women are more likely to bear the brunt of this life crisis than men, as analysis shows that the average life expectancy of women in this country will not improve more than that of men. According to the latest estimates, the United States is expected to drop from 51st to 74th in life expectancy for women in 2050, and from 51st to 65th for men. Why life expectancy in the U.S. will increase slightly

Research shows that life expectancy in the United States would improve slightly because deaths from certain diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, would decline. Risk factors delaying life expectancy

Reducing rates of obesity, smoking and substance use disorders could increase life expectancy by about half a year by 2050.

“Despite modest gains in overall life expectancy, our models predict that improvements in health will slow due to rising obesity rates, a significant risk factor for many chronic diseases. “We expect this to rise to unprecedented levels,” said director Christopher Murray. IHME researcher and co-senior author of the new study said in a news release. “Rising rates of obesity and overweight in the United States, which IHME predicts will affect more than 260 million people by 2050, represent a public health crisis of unimaginable proportions.”

IHME does not factor into its analysis the effects of GLP-1 drugs, which are rapidly becoming more popular.

Additionally, drug overdose levels remain high and are estimated to continue to increase over the coming decades. However, drug overdose deaths are starting to decline after reaching record levels, according to US CDC data. IHME estimates that the United States has the highest age-standardized death rate from substance use disorders in the world, more than double that of Canada, which has the second highest rate.

“The striking contrasts predicted over the next 30 years follow the coordinated efforts of federal, state, and local agencies and health systems that began after the opioid crisis was declared a public health emergency in 2017.” “The opioid epidemic is far from over, and we still need to improve the effectiveness and continue to scale up drug use prevention and treatment programs,” said IHME professor and lead author of the report. Ali Mokdad said in a news release. solution

It is advised that 550,000 deaths could be reduced in 2050 alone if countries could eliminate risks in three key areas: environmental, behavioral and metabolic risks, and child nutrition and vaccination. According to IHME projections, this could add nearly four years to life expectancy, consistent with Canada's current projections.

“The United States’ rapid decline in global rankings from 2022 to 2050 is a wake-up call for urgent action. and policies,” said Dr. Stein-Emil Volset, co-senior author and affiliated professor at IHME, in a news release.

(Photo courtesy of iStock) Japanese companies paying attention to the elderly care market

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/us-life-expectancy-to-lag-behind-most-high-income-countries-by-2050/articleshow/116051823.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos