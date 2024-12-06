Scientists consider peat swamps to fight tuberculosis





In some ways, the environment of a peat bog is similar to that of human lungs infected with a virus. Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB). Both environments are acidic and lacking in oxygen, nutrients, and resources. Therefore, close relatives of bacteria are Mycobacterium tuberculosis These peat bogs are home to them, but they are not the only inhabitants of the ecosystem. Many types of fungi compete with mycobacteria for limited resources, and some of these fungi have ways to kill mycobacteria. because Mycobacterium tuberculosis Because it is closely related to mycobacteria found in bogs, the fungi that kill these relatives may also be able to kill tuberculosis.

A new paper has arrived PLOS Biology (DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002852) sampled 1,500 species of fungi found in a peat bog at Sunhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Maine.

they were all exposed Mycobacterium tuberculosisThe researchers then isolated five that secreted substances that killed bacteria. Three of the five species secreted patulin, one secreted citrinin, and one secreted nidularin A. All three of these substances target and deactivate thiols in the body. Mycobacterium tuberculosis necessary for homeostasis.

“Tuberculosis is very easy to kill in a test tube, but much harder to kill in the human lung,” said Clifton E. Barry, director of the tuberculosis research division at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). III says. Principal investigator of this study. Researchers have discovered vulnerabilities in bacteria, but all of that work has been done in labs and not in environments like human lungs. But because this bog environment is so similar to tuberculosis-infected lungs, “peat bogs actually give us great clues about the metabolic processes that are most vulnerable in tuberculosis.” Mycobacterium tuberculosisThiol homeostasis is maintained under conditions similar to those found in humans, Barry says.

Importantly, the three compounds discovered, patulin, citrinin, and nidularin A, are not good drug candidates on their own. Patulin and citrinin are known as mycotoxins that are toxic to the human body, but their inactivation mechanism is Mycobacterium tuberculosis This gives researchers a new starting point for finding new anti-tuberculosis drugs. Barry thinks it's more likely to target enzymes that process thiols rather than thiols. This is because thiols are also present in eukaryotic cells, but bacteria likely have different thiol-processing enzymes than eukaryotic cells, making them less toxic to humans, he said.

William Bishai, co-director of the Johns Hopkins University Tuberculosis Research Center who was not involved in the study, said thiol destruction is interesting, but the methods used, specifically the fungi and Mycobacterium tuberculosis—That's the bigger harvest.

“I think the real advance here is reminding us that microbes have co-evolved, so if we want to look for natural products that kill people; Mycobacterium tuberculosisperhaps it is important to stimulate the other microorganisms being investigated. Mycobacterium tuberculosis” he says.

