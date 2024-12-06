I have not received the latest coronavirus vaccine. Should I do it? If so…when? : Goat and Soda : NPR

. Deb Cohn Orbach/UCG//Edited by Universal Images Group, via Getty Images

We will regularly answer frequently asked questions about life during COVID-19. If you have a question you'd like us to consider in a future post, please email us at: [email protected] The subject line is “Questions regarding coronavirus.” Please refer to Frequently asked questions archive here.

I just didn't get the latest coronavirus booster. Should I go and try it? And when should you buy to get the most protection for your vacation when traveling or partying?

If you're someone who hasn't yet actively participated in the latest version of the vaccine, which was introduced in September, you'll be in plenty of company.

December 2nd report In the U.S., for example, just under 20% of eligible people have received the latest vaccine, which includes strains from the original virus strain and recently circulating variants, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey. It is formulated as follows.

“The intake is nowhere near where it should be,” he says. robert hopkins Director of Medicine at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

And who is eligible? According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone over 6 months of age is eligible.

You may be wondering, “Do I really need it if I'm healthy?”

Data shows that COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe disease and long-lasting COVID-19, reduce the risk of emergency room and clinic visits, and the risk of death. It added: “Preventing COVID-19 can prevent you from getting sick, having a long-term infection with COVID-19, and making others sick who may actually be at risk.” It is possible.” Jeffrey Townsend He is a professor of evolutionary biology and director of a lab at the Yale School of Public Health that has been studying the coronavirus throughout the pandemic.

But maybe you've just been infected with coronavirus…and you're wondering. Wouldn't that provide enough protection?

Just as the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine declines over time, so too does immunity after infection.

If you're ready to take the jab, you may have a few questions. Like: Which of the three available vaccines should I take? There are mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, and a non-mRNA version from Novavax.

(mRNA vaccines use mRNA created in a lab to teach cells how to make a protein (or just a piece of a protein) that triggers an immune response in the body.) The Novavax vaccine is based on older technology. “With two mRNA vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, there's no reason to prioritize one over the other,” said Andrew Pekosch, vice chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health. [MRNA vaccines] They target the same mutants, are similarly effective, and cause similar side effects. ”

Pekosz added that the Novavax protein-based vaccine “also generates an immune response that recognizes current variants,” and people who had particularly adverse reactions to previous mRNA vaccines should consider the protein-based Novavax vaccine as an alternative. He added that it may be considered as a Vaccines usually do not cause serious side effects.

If you want maximum protection for holiday travel and parties, keep in mind that it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective. Dr. Hopkins said that while there is currently no surge in coronavirus infections in the United States or other regions, a winter outbreak is expected, and that winter outbreaks have always been part of the coronavirus schedule. It is said that

On the other hand, if you have recently been infected with COVID-19, your vaccination schedule will be different. Because antibodies against the virus develop after being infected with the new coronavirus, the CDC says it is “ok to wait” for vaccination for three months after infection. This is because the immune response to a new dose is strongest when antibodies are weakened.

A new study looks at the timing of vaccination. The study is aimed at a future in which there is a clear season for coronavirus (like the flu) with periodic peaks, but the study is aimed at a future in which there is a clear season for coronavirus (like the flu), but the so-called “breakthrough” potential for COVID-19 infections soon after vaccination could be significant. ” Also includes relevant information on infectious diseases.

in study, Published in clinical infectionsstudy author Jeffrey Townsend and his team recommend a schedule for people who get a booster shot in September and were infected with the coronavirus between October and April. The best time for the next vaccination is mid to late September. For breakthrough infections between mid-May and early September, the waiting time for the next booster immunization is reduced to six months, as winter outbreaks are likely.

Townsend said the study's recommendations differ from the CDC's because the CDC focused on when antibodies begin to decline, and the study focused on when antibodies drop to a level that makes reinfection more likely. He said that. However, this study does not provide official guidance, so it may be appropriate to consult your doctor.

“Many of my colleagues are arguing that we need to give more consideration to the timing of vaccination against infectious diseases,” he says. Abrar Karan Infectious disease researcher at Stanford School of Medicine. He is advising people to get tested for coronavirus symptoms to help fine-tune their vaccination schedule.

“Doctors need to consider what is unique to the patient in front of them,” he says. Amesh Adalja Senior Research Fellow, Center for Health Security, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health For example, people with weakened immune systems may be advised to give booster shots more frequently because their antibodies may wane more quickly. there is. The CDC also recommends that people 65 and older receive a new booster second dose six months after the first dose.

Of course, even debating whether or not to take the latest vaccines is a matter for the rich world. Rachel Weintraub Although uptake of booster shots is not reported in most countries, an educated guess is that booster shots are widely available in low-income and middle-income countries, said Associate Professor of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School. It is said that this may not be the case. First, COVAX, the program to roll out vaccines to low- and middle-income countries, ended at the end of 2023. “In many countries,” Weintraub said, some countries have moved the coronavirus vaccine into routine immunization programs. Weintraub said that at the time COVAX was shut down, only 57% of eligible people in low- and middle-income countries had received two doses; compared to the global average, only 57% had received two doses. said. 67%.

And even in the United States, there is no guarantee that the supply of boosters and messages to promote them will continue. jennifer cates The incoming administration will have “significant powers to influence both the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the messaging about their importance,” said the senior vice president and global health and HIV policy program director at health research group KFF. “And its powers will undoubtedly influence individual behavior and the nation.” and local decisions. ”

Cates said the FDA commissioner has the authority to approve and approve new formulations of coronavirus vaccines, and the CDC director has the authority to set recommendations for the public. “Messages about vaccines are important [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] And the frequency, frequency, content, and channel of such messages will determine how the vaccine is received by the general public. ”

and Meanwhile, doctors' offices often no longer have the coronavirus vaccine in stock. rebecca weintraubMany pharmacies do this, but In many cases, you can schedule an appointment online. If you have insurance, your insurance will cover the cost as long as your pharmacy or doctor is in-network. Don't have insurance? Call your local health department and ask about free or low-cost options. (Without insurance, the cost is more than $200; the federal government no longer covers everyone's costs as it did at the height of the pandemic.)

Fran Critz is a health policy reporter based in Washington, D.C., and a regular contributor to NPR. she also washington post and Very Well Health. Find her on Twitter: @fkritz