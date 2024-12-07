Signs and Symptoms of Menopause: What to Do | News and Stories

“Women don't have to suffer from menopause,'' she says. Julia M. Stable, MS, APRN, MSCP who is working Obstetrics and gynecology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic Nashua.

Stable recently received the following certifications: Menopause Societyan independent, evidence-based resource that aims to improve the health and health care experience of women during and after menopause.

She says ideas about treating the signs and symptoms of menopause are changing, and women should talk to their health care providers to learn more about how to manage this sometimes difficult stage of life. .

What is menopause?

Menopause is the permanent cessation of menstruation, usually between the ages of 45 and 55.

According to the nonprofit Menopause Association, at this stage of a woman's life, sudden and often unexpected changes It can affect her physical and mental health.

If a woman's transition to non-reproductive age does not occur through any type of treatment, surgery, or event, the process is gradual and occurs in three stages:

perimenopausetransition to menopause menopausewhen a woman has not had a menstrual cycle for 12 consecutive months and has stopped producing the reproductive hormones estrogen and progesterone. Postmenopausal stage, the period 12 months after menopause.

In total, this entire period can span as much as one-third of a woman's life.

Signs and symptoms of menopause

Menopause can be unstable.

Menopause affects each woman differently. The signs and symptoms of this transition are discussed below. This short but informative videoincluding but not limited to:

Hot flashes, night sweats, flushed skin, palpitations, dizziness, tingling, joint pain, muscle pain, breast tenderness, dry skin and eyes, dry mouth, urge to urinate, mood swings, irritability, depression, anxiety, forgetfulness, difficulty sleeping , decreased interest in intercourse and painful intercourse, hair loss or thinning, and vaginal dryness.

In addition to the symptoms listed above, menopause has long-term health risks that may be associated with aging. These include:

Increased cholesterol levels

Increased risk of heart disease and stroke

Reduced bone density, which can lead to osteoporosis.

Concerns are not surprising

Recent research shows that women often feel: anxious and unprepared This stage is often overlooked and can have significant consequences. their personal and professional lives.

Changes in recommendations do not provide clarity on how to manage the signs and symptoms.

In the 1960s, many women Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) To counter the decline in hormone production and its effects. But about 30 years ago, a major study in women's health called into question the safety and philosophy of HRT.

This research has significantly reduced the number of people infected. postmenopausal women I am continuing hormone treatment.

“The way we deal with menopause has changed,” says Staubl. “And many women were already reluctant to talk about this stage of their lives. This treatment added to the stigma.”

Hormone therapy is recommended again

Last year, a new tectonic shift occurred. a follow up The Women's Health Initiative (WHI) has determined that the response to the Women's Health Survey is overblown, especially for young menopausal women.

This review found that when hormone therapy is used to relieve symptoms during early menopause, the benefits of hormone therapy likely outweigh the risks of treatment. Vasomotor symptoms This includes things like hot flashes, night sweats, and sleep disturbances.

As a result, health care providers are again prescribing some women with FDA-approved treatments that replace the hormones lost during the menopausal transition, primarily estrogen and progestogens.

Is hormone therapy right for you?

Research shows that different types of Hormone treatment It can help address specific health challenges, but risks and benefits vary depending on age and other biological factors.

For example, women who have had a hysterectomy may be treated with estrogen, while women with a uterus may be treated with progesterone or progestin, which can cause uterine cancer, to prevent endometrial thickening. (progesterone analogues) should also be used for treatment.

Also, health care providers may stop or not start hormone therapy for women 10 years after menopause. This is because heart risk can increase with age. main cause of death For women.

However, regarding heart risks, findings It can be confusing. recently, Research based on WHI data Our findings suggest that estrogen-based hormone therapy actually has a positive long-term effect on heart disease risk.

“Again, women really need to talk to their health care provider to determine the risks and benefits of hormone therapy and decide whether it's right for them,” Stauble says. .

Alternative treatments for women

If hormone therapy isn't right for you, other treatments are available, but these should also be carefully managed and developed in consultation with a qualified health care provider, Stauble says. I'm warning you again.

In particular, she warns women not to go online to buy compound hormones, such as bioidentical hormones, without a prescription. estradiol Products that are not FDA approved.

That being said, there are FDA-approved synthetic options that are proven to be effective and safe.

For postmenopausal women, some medical institutions may prescribe it. Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs)helps prevent and treat breast cancer and osteoporosis. Prevents invasive breast cancer. Slow vaginal atrophy and bone loss. Relieves hot flashes.

Topical and non-hormonal treatment options also exist, including medications, supplements, and hormone therapy. Lifestyle and dietary modifications

One of these treatment options is topical estrogen. It does not carry the same risks as oral medications and is effective in reducing vaginal dryness and discomfort during intercourse, and also has the following benefits: pelvic floor physical therapy.

eat right

A healthy diet is also important, especially when it comes to lowering the risk of health problems like heart disease and osteoporosis that can develop as women age.

Taking vitamin D and calcium, managing cholesterol levels, eating fruits and vegetables, limiting or avoiding alcohol, and quitting smoking have been shown to have a positive impact on long-term health.

Some foods contain nutrients that have estrogen-like properties. These nutrients are called phytoestrogens Found in soybeans, chickpeas, lentils, flaxseed, beans, grains, and other foods.

Additionally, if you can't get what you need from your diet, supplements such as calcium and vitamin D to prevent bone loss may be helpful. Your provider may also recommend one if needed. magnesium supplement To fight insomnia and other diseases.

maintain physical and mental health

When it comes to lifestyle, Staubl says staying active and incorporating strength training into your training regimen is good for your bone health.

For maximum benefit, she says, women should establish a consistent training regimen starting at or before perimenopause.

Education and support groups, classes, and workshops (such as those offered below) Dartmouth Health Women's Health Resource Center; is also available to learn more about menopause and remind you that you are not alone.

Also, if you are struggling with your mental health, be sure to seek help.

life after menopause

“Menopause may be a big change, but it should never stop you from enjoying an active and fulfilling life,” says Staubl.

Therefore, consult your health care provider to determine the best way to manage this stage of your life.