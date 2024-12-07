Bird flu begins to infect birds in the KC subway





LYNNWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) – After a series of calls about geese that have fallen from the sky, wildlife officials are warning residents of the Kansas City metro that the geese are showing signs of bird flu. Operation WildlifeThe Lynwood-based wildlife rehabilitation facility announced Friday, Dec. 6, that an outbreak of avian influenza has been confirmed in the Kansas City metropolitan area. As the number of geese increases through migration, rescue workers are increasingly receiving reports of geese falling from the sky. Group leaders said the majority of these calls were about snow geese, with about 40 in the past three days. Friday morning, calls came in from Atchison, Overland Park, Olathe, Lawrence, Tonganosee, Kansas City, Kansas, Shawnee and Clinton Lake all reporting the same report. Wildlife officials said all of the animals may be showing signs of injury, but once in the care of conservationists they rapidly weakened and showed signs of bird flu. Sudden death – when there were no prior signs of illness

swelling of the eyelids and head

Difficulty breathing with open mouth or wheezing

Runny nose, coughing, and sneezing – Birds may have bloody noses

Neuropathy – Birds may lack coordination, tremor, seizures, and twist their necks. Other symptoms may include stumbling and falling, diarrhea, hunching and ruffled feathers, Operation Wildlife said. Birds infected with avian influenza die within hours or days of ingestion. “Due to the highly contagious disease that geese can spread through breathing, feces, and contact, we are not allowing geese into our facilities at this time,” group leaders said Friday. “And we have to put birds that are already in our care at risk. There is no cure for birds infected with avian influenza, and we have to euthanize them so they don't suffer unnecessarily. is the kindest thing to do.” Organization officials said animal control agencies across the metro have been contacted to assist with the situation, along with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. Conservationists said if residents come across a bird that may have been infected with avian influenza, they should report it as soon as possible. Those who own chickens, ducks, parrots, and other pet birds can reportedly use Lysol spray to disinfect their clothing and shoes to prevent them from bringing deadly diseases home. KC Pet Project – 816-683-1383

North Kansas City Animal Control – 816-274-6024

Animal Services, Kansas City, Kansas – 913-321-1445

Lawrence Animal Control – 785-832-7509

Operation Wildlife – 785-542-3625 Copyright 2024 KCTV. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

