Binge Drinking: New Year's Reminder: 7 Things That Happen to Your Body When You Binge Drinking





What is binge eating? Binge drinking is a dangerous behavior that refers to consuming too much alcohol in a short period of time, i.e. 4 or more drinks for women and 5 or more for men within a two-hour period. It is known to put a lot of strain on the body and can have serious health consequences. There are two potential consequences of binge drinking: alcohol addiction And brain function declines. However, it can also affect your body and life in the following ways:

*Dangerously high levels of alcohol in the bloodstream can affect vital functions such as breathing, heart rate, body temperature, and gag reflex. It can also lead to a buildup of toxins in the bloodstream, causing symptoms such as vomiting, confusion, seizures, and even respiratory failure, which can be life-threatening.

*According to Dr. Farah Ingele, Director of Internal Medicine, Vashi, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, “binge drinking can affect brain function, leading to poor concentration, memory loss, and confusion. “Overdose can damage the brain's hippocampus, where new memories are formed.”

* Binge drinking can lead to acute alcohol poisoning, which can lead to seizures, coma, and sometimes death.

*According to Dr. Gaurav Gupta, Senior Consultant and Chief Surgeon, Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, “Large drinking puts considerable stress on the liver and can lead to short-term and long-term liver damage.'' Yes, it is important to reduce your alcohol intake or drink alcohol in moderation to protect your liver health.

*Regular binge drinking can cause chronic liver failure and lead to fatty liver disease. Excessive exposure to alcohol affects the liver's ability to regenerate, impairing the organ's ability to produce important proteins and detoxify the blood. * According to Dr. Sandeep Patil, chief intensivist at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan, “excessive alcohol consumption can also cause inflammation of the liver,” a condition known as alcoholic hepatitis. Severe alcoholic hepatitis can cause liver failure and, in some cases, death. ”

*May increase risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, arrhythmia, stroke, and increase chance of cancer.

* Habitual binge eating can also weaken your immune system and make your body more susceptible to infections.

Heavy drinking can impair decision-making abilities and expose you to risky behavior in potentially deadly situations, potentially putting your life at risk. Decreased cognitive abilities can also lead to decreased alertness, which can increase the risk of aspiration and choking. Therefore, in companies where people are known to indulge in drinking and risky behavior, it is important to drink in moderation or avoid drinking altogether. When celebrating, choose fruity mocktail soft drinks to stay hydrated. Binge drinking can have both immediate and long-term effects on relationships, general well-being, and health. Avoiding this requires a combination of self-awareness, preparation, and healthy habits. The following actionable actions will help you avoid excessive drinking. 1. Establish boundaries Set a limit on the number of drinks you consume and stick to it. Understanding your limits can help you avoid overdosing. 2. Avoid hunger when drinking alcohol Eat a healthy meal before drinking alcohol. Food slows the absorption of alcohol, reducing its immediate effects and the temptation to overeat. 3. Set your own pace and drink slowly Instead of gulping down your drink, take a sip. Try to limit your intake to one drink per hour to give your body time to digest the alcohol. 4. Choose drinks with lower alcohol content Choose drinks with lower alcohol content, such as wine or beer, instead of heavy spirits or cocktails. 5. Switch to non-alcoholic drinks or water Drink one glass of water or non-alcoholic beverage for every alcoholic drink. This will help limit your intake and keep you hydrated. 6. Recognize your triggers Identify the situations and emotions that trigger your binge drinking, such as stress or peer pressure, and develop healthy coping strategies, such as exercising or talking with friends. 7. Arrange non-alcoholic gatherings Plan activities that don't involve drinking, like a game night, a walk, or a movie marathon. 8. Surround yourself with people who encourage you. Spend time with friends who respect your decision to quit drinking or drink in moderation. Good influence has a big impact. 9. Learn how to say no Be firm and polite when declining a drink, such as “I'll have water,” or “No, thank you.” 10. Ask for help when needed If you can't stop binge drinking despite your best efforts, consider seeking advice from a counselor or joining a support group. New year, new workout: Day 1 of a 7-day weight loss plan to drop a dress size

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/new-years-reminder-7-things-that-happen-to-your-body-when-you-binge-drink/articleshow/116054513.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos