How to set boundaries with visitors





December 6, 2024 – Whooping cough is making a dangerous resurgence across the United States, with cases soaring 4.5 times this year compared to last year, according to the CDC. For parents of newborns, this highly contagious respiratory disease is a serious threat and protects the baby's life. baby It starts with setting clear boundaries. That may mean asking grandparents, friends, and other loved ones to follow precautions before seeing your child. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that asking people to take medical precautions doesn't always work. Still, it's necessary. “Babies are very vulnerable for the first six months of life,” said Dr. Rachel C. Orscheln, medical director of outpatient pediatric infectious diseases at St. Louis Children's Hospital. “So we try to put multiple layers of protection around them.” The stakes are high: Bordetella pertussisThe bacteria behind whooping cough spreads easily through airborne droplets and often hides behind cold-like symptoms. However, with the right strategies, parents and caregivers can work together to keep infants safe. Here's what you need to know: Set limits, enforce them, and explain why. of CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics Parents, relatives (including children and teens), and caregivers who have close contact with newborns are recommended to receive the pertussis vaccine and booster shots. Immunity to whooping cough is acquired over about two weeks after vaccination. “Whooping cough is most serious in people under 1 year of age, so anyone who comes into close contact with infants should always have up-to-date vaccinations.” saidDean Blumberg, MD, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of California, Davis, and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics. “This reduces the risk of infection through contact and protects infants. Approximately one-third of infants who contract pertussis require hospitalization, and most pertussis deaths occur before the age of one year. I am.” It is important to ask visitors who have cold-like symptoms to postpone their visit. “Whooping cough is transmitted by close contact, usually within 6 feet of an infant,” Blumberg said. “Symptom screening to exclude visitors with symptoms such as fever, cough, or sneezing is a good strategy to protect infants from pertussis and other respiratory infections.”

Experts say it's ultimately up to parents to decide what steps to take to protect their babies. But in general, whooping cough is most severe in younger infants, so stricter measures are often better, Blumberg said. Orscheln agrees. “I tend to limit visitors overall, especially during the first month of life. After that, if you have any symptoms or are sick, try to stay away from your newborn,” she says. I did. If you must be around your baby and have symptoms or think you may develop them, or if you are unsure whether you have been vaccinated, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene. , please leave your seat. ” Do not assume that your friends or relatives have already been vaccinated against whooping cough. Don't assume people even know if it's up to date. Adults, preschoolers, and teens need one dose of Tdap (short for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis), followed by a booster shot every 10 years. Children should receive all recommended DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) vaccinations. But only 28% of U.S. adults are covered. CDC statistics And one study found that child vaccination rates have declined slightly in recent years. study It was published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Monthly Report in October. Blumberg advises parents to set firm but respectful limits. “We don't all share the same values ​​when it comes to health, infection risk and protection, so it can be difficult to explain what rules we're following to protect newborns.” he says. “But parents have a responsibility to protect their babies, so we hope parents are comfortable making decisions that are reasonable and reasonable for them and expect others to respect their role as parents.” I think so.” Q&A Potential visitors may ask questions about whooping cough and its vaccine. Here's what you need to know and share. Shouldn't mothers and babies be vaccinated against whooping cough? Isn't that enough? Parents can explain that infants receive their first DTaP vaccine at 2, 4, and 6 months of age, but that their own immunity to whooping cough is very low until 6 months of age. They are most vulnerable until they are one year old. Mother receiving Tdap booster during pregnancy lower your baby's risk The infection rate is 78% and the hospitalization rate is 91%.

“However, this alone does not completely protect infants from infection,” Orscheln says. Can adults get whooping cough? Yes, the risk is four times higher for people with lung conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Probability of being hospitalized for severe whooping cough after age 45 go uptoo. But lack of awareness about whooping cough in adults is the main reason Americans are not vaccinated, According to the CDC study. “Older people can be infected with pertussis, which can cause severe and long-lasting symptoms,” Orscheln said. “Vaccination is not only altruistic; it also protects your health.” My doctor has never recommended vaccines, but are they necessary? Don't wait for your doctor to bring it up first. Recently at the University of Pittsburgh studywas published in a magazine last month BMC Primary CareOf 800 doctors in the United States, Germany, and France, only 65% ​​said universal whooping cough vaccination was a priority. COVID-19, influenza, and pneumonia. However, new parents can encourage their relatives to ask their doctors about the benefits and safety of vaccines. “In research, the only thing that changes direction is a recommendation from a trusted health care provider,” Orscheln says. I think I got the tetanus vaccine a few years ago, but was it also covered for whooping cough? Adults may not remember the last time they received a Tdap booster, or may not know whether their last shot was “Td” or the older type called “.”DTUse the “Tdap” shot only for diphtheria and tetanus or with whooping cough. According to CDC statistics: Approximately 31% A survey of U.S. adults who received tetanus/diphtheria vaccination in the past 10 years did not include whooping cough. Blumberg suggested checking with your doctor about your vaccination status. “Some adults may have received the Td vaccine, which protects against tetanus and diphtheria but not whooping cough,” he said. “It is also possible to give the Tdap vaccine after the Td vaccine, and there is no minimum interval required between doses.” I have a slight cough. Is it safe to assume that it is not whooping cough? Loud, audible gasps for breath between violent coughs are characteristic of childhood whooping cough. Mild or absent In infected adults. Orscheln and Blumberg said visitors who are coughing, sneezing or have a fever are being asked to stay home.

“Nearly all cases are transmitted through a cough or sneeze from a symptomatic person. However, whooping cough usually begins with mild, cold-like symptoms, so you may not know you have whooping cough early in the illness. may not be aware of it,” Blumberg said. When in doubt, tell your loved one that your baby is still there, smiling and waiting to see you when he's healthy. That will help. everyone You'll feel better.

