MUSC neuropsychologist joins research to discover new brain cells that aid language learning | Music

The Medical University of South Carolina neuropsychologist is senior author on a research team that links the importance of new brain cells, or neurons, to verbal memory and intellectual function. These cells help us learn and remember what we hear in conversations and daily life, such as listening to the news.

The fact that we were able to prove that adults are generating new neurons is newsworthy, said Dr. Jason Smith. “It is controversial that the adult brain can actually generate stem cells that transform into different cell types, and for a long time it was thought that this was not the case,” said the MUSC assistant professor.

“But in the hippocampus, a specific part of the brain associated with memory and learning, neurogenesis, or the creation of new neurons, is also very closely involved in temporal lobe epilepsy,” Smith said. . “We have demonstrated that neurogenesis occurs and that it is closely related to our thinking, learning, and memory.”

They found evidence by looking at the brain tissue of people with mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, a condition that not only causes seizures but also leads to cognitive decline. The patient involved was scheduled to undergo surgery to treat the seizures.

Neuropsychologists, including Smith, assessed patients' cognitive abilities before surgery. Colleagues Michael Bonaguidi, Aswathy Ammosamkandi and Luis Corona from the University of Southern California then studied tissue taken during surgery to look for changes in nerve cells.

Researchers found that evidence of a loss of new neurons was associated with declines in cognitive functions of verbal learning and memory. Conversely, newer, less immature brain cells appear to support better learning and memory. This is important, Smith said, because cognitive decline is a big problem not only for epilepsy patients, but also for people with other neurodegenerative diseases. “Cognitive impairment has a huge impact on quality of life. Patients ask, 'Can I work?' Can I drive? ” Every aspect of life that we can think of has been affected. The whole human being. ”

With this new understanding, Smith will explore potential treatments at the neural level, including how exercise and behavioral neuromodulation and pharmacotherapy can promote neurogenesis, which in turn promotes cognition. He said this opens up the possibility of doing so. “Ultimately, it could help treat functional independence in epilepsy patients, and hopefully beyond.”

As a rehabilitation psychologist and neuropsychologist, he called the possibilities exciting. “This study provides further evidence to advance more translational and reverse translational research, where clinical observations and basic science merge and inform each other to advance medicine and clinical neuroscience. ,” Smith said.

“This study presents a model for studying the impact of neurotherapeutic interventions on humans as part of research aligned with the therapeutic needs of patients who may require brain surgery to remove the burden of seizures.” Furthermore, this study reveals the progressive nature of refractory epilepsy and its impact on verbal learning and memory, visuospatial functioning, and broader intellectual functioning. Relationship with influence. ”

Smith contributed significantly to this research through his rehabilitation work for people suffering from epilepsy at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Los Angeles, where he lived before moving to the Charleston area. He realized how the value of this clinical data could be used for this unique line of research. That's what new research shows.

Smith said his research in science makes him a good fit for his new role at the space agency. MUSC Neuroscience Institute Discover or MIND. “This is a neurological discovery, and it comes from the world of neurorehabilitation, and I believe it will directly advance the field to improve people's quality of life.”

The study was completed in collaboration with Smith's co-senior author, Bonaguidi and Charles Liu of the University of Southern California and its Center for Neurological Recovery. Both of them, Mr. Smith, are also researchers. Other authors include Kristine Ravina, Victoria Wolseley, Jeremy Nelson, Nadiya Atai, Aidin Abedi, Lina D'Orazio, Alisha Cayce, Carol McClearly, George Nune, Laura Kalayjian, Darrin Lee, Brian Lee, Christianne Heck, Robert Chow, Includes Jonathan Russin. From USC. Nora Jimenez of Los Angeles General Medical Center; Michelle Armacost, University of Southern California and Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center; and Virginia Zuberza Chavarria of Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center.