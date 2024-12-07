Students discuss the pros and cons of the “winter edition” trend | Campus

As the weather turns colder and students band together, young TikTok-inspired “gym rats” are preparing for a season of physical change and improvement.

This phenomenon, known as the “winter arc,” is popular among teenagers around the world and aims to promote a consistent and rigorous training routine during the winter months.

“People often fall back into bad habits that they don't address until the new year,” said Emma Robinson of Cornell University's Daily Sun. “Rather than fall into this trap, winter trends are encouraging us to make the most of what is traditionally a time of relaxation and laziness.”

This trend aims to promote a culture of eating healthy and training intensively on an ongoing basis, without relying on external support systems to maintain discipline.

While the trend has gained a cult following, some see it as part of the continued resurgence of “hustle culture” that promotes toxic masculinity and the “sigma male” lifestyle . Some argue that this trend is a healthy and productive motivation for young social media users to improve themselves.

Howard Zelaznick, a professor in the Purdue University School of Health and Kinesiology, said he had not heard of this trend, but believes people should pay attention to their health throughout the year, not just during certain months.

“They see it as a real commitment, not a one-off,” Zelaznik said. “We all think it's a genuine commitment, not a fad, but the truth is, for many of us, we've 'fallen off the wagon.'”

Finn McKay and John Paul O'Brien, two Purdue University students who frequently attend CoRec, felt similarly, but said the trend is a positive for people looking to build consistency in the gym. He said he felt he could have an impact.

“I've been consistent all year round, but winter seems like the time of year where I want to push myself more,” O'Brien said. “It's still pretty hot outside, so I'm not excited yet.”

McKay said he understands the need for external motivation because his consistency fluctuates throughout the year.

“This is my ninth year of lifting, and I feel like I think differently throughout the year and feel more motivated at times than at other times,” McKay said. “I know this is some stupid TikTok shit, but if this brings people to the gym, I think that's great.”

The psychological aspect of working out is also important, Zelaznik said, and embracing a “lone wolf” mentality can have a negative impact on a person's consistency and effort.

“They need to find allies to do this with them, which gives them new responsibilities, because they're not just doing it for themselves, they're doing it for whoever their allies are. “Because we are,” he said.

Zelaznik said he once had a running partner who he used to jog with at 6 a.m. When that friend left campus and daily running became impossible, Zelaznik stopped feeling “guilty” about not running.

Zelaznik said he is skeptical about the trend's long-term popularity, but believes it could have a positive impact on those who follow.

But taking a break is beneficial for the body and shouldn't be frowned upon, especially during the holiday season, he said.

“People participate in exercise programs year-round, but it's clearly a good thing to do an exercise program when you're sedentary,” Zelaznik says. “If you think I'm a normal person, taking a week off from work to be with my family isn't the end of the world.”

Yanni Wei, a fourth-year pharmacy student who has been going to the gym for about two years, said she feels that the peer pressure aspect also affects people's motivation.

“Today on social media, you see so many people working out and you think, 'Maybe I should do that too,'” Wei says.

She said more people are coming to the gym this time of year and she feels that's a good thing.

But for her personally, consistency forms a “daily arc” for her physical health, she said, regardless of the month or season.

“It's not specific to this season, (although) I think there are some goals that we're trying to accomplish over the winter,” she said.

Matthew Taverna, a first-year engineering student, has personal experience with the benefits of being consistent in the gym in all areas of life, and has some advice for those looking to start a new exercise routine. He said he provided it.

“I think my life will be better academically if I work on it physically,” he said. “Just make some plan or find some plan online and do it, because once you do it, you'll see results and it'll be easier to get back to the gym.”

Taverna said this trend also provides other types of psychological help, and could serve as a tool to return oneself to a disciplined state of mind.

“A lot of people, when they're hurt or sad about something, they try to turn to something. And since[the winter edition trend]just gained momentum, people are turning to that. “I think that's the case,” Taberna said. Said. “It's a positive thing to look out.”