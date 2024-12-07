USDA orders milk testing for bird flu – NBC New York

The nation's milk supply must be tested for avian influenza under a federal order announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Entities that handle raw milk, such as bulk milk transporters and dairy processors, must collect and share samples with USDA upon request.

The goal is to quickly identify dairy herds affected by H5N1, a strain of avian influenza that has caused outbreaks in poultry and dairy cattle, and prevent transmission between livestock. As of Thursday, 718 dairy herds affected in 15 states.

“Among many accomplishments, this will give farmers and farmworkers greater confidence in the safety of their livestock and their ability to protect themselves, and will quickly control and stop the spread of the virus across the country,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. It will lead you on a path to do so.” said in a press release on Friday..

First reported first round of testing based on instructions via Reutersis scheduled to launch on December 16th. The rollout will begin in six states: California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

In addition to the testing requirements, the order also requires dairy herd owners whose cows test positive for avian influenza to provide information to assist in monitoring.

The USDA previously issued a federal order in April mandating that lactating dairy cows be tested for avian influenza before being transported across state lines, and private testing labs and state veterinarians are not required to conduct those tests. Mandatory reporting of positive cases based on These requirements remain in place in the new order.

The order is a response to renewed urgency to address the rapid spread of avian influenza among livestock in recent months, and scientists believe that avian influenza could eventually become even more harmful to human health. We are concerned that this could pose a wide range of risks.

Despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drinking raw, or unprocessed, milk is growing in popularity. Possible infection with bird flu Like that. some research Commercial pasteurization, which uses heat to process milk, has been shown to inactivate viruses and produce milk that is safe for consumption.

food and drug administration Regulate the sale of raw milk across state linesHowever, as many as 30 states allow local sales.

In November, California health officials Avian influenza detected in multiple batches of raw milk From a local dairy farm. On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health said: announced a major recall The farm's raw milk and cream are on retail shelves, but there has been no confirmed link between the products and cases of bird flu in humans.

To date, the CDC has confirmed 58 cases of avian influenza in the United States, the majority of whom were exposed to infected cattle or poultry. arizona Two more cases reported in poultry workers on Friday for the first time in the state.

Symptoms so far have been mild, with many including dizziness, coughing, and sneezing. However, the CDC reported last month: May be asymptomaticThe agency therefore recommends that anyone who has been exposed to bird flu get tested.

Through research on dairy farms, Viruses spread efficiently between mammalsfrom cows to other species such as raccoons and cats. Infected cows shed large amounts of virus from their mammary glands, so scientists believe the virus is likely to spread between livestock through raw milk.

Although there is no evidence yet that humans can be infected with bird flu, scientists are concerned that H5N1 could evolve in that direction and lead to the next human pandemic.

Research results were published in Science magazine Thursday's announcement reinforced those concerns. The study found that a single mutation in an avian influenza strain circulating among dairy cows makes it more easily transmitted between humans.

