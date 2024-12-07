



December 6, 2024 – Life expectancy in the United States is improving slightly, but not as much as in many other high-income countries and some middle-income countries, a new study says. According to a predictive model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, average life expectancy in the United States is expected to rise to 78.3 years in 2022, 79.9 years in 2035, and 80.4 years in 2050. But the United States is out of step with the country. America's global life expectancy ranking is expected to drop from 49th place.th From 2022 to 66th According to an analysis published in 2050, lancet. The small increase in life expectancy is caused by a decrease in mortality rates. heart attack, strokemortality due to diabetes. However, the U.S.'s mortality rate faces public health problems such as drug overdose deaths and obesity, the report said. “Despite modest increases in overall life expectancy, our model predicts that improvements in health will slow due to rising obesity rates. Obesity is a significant risk for many chronic diseases. , and is predicted to skyrocket to unprecedented levels,” said the co-senior author. Christopher J.L. Murray, M.D., professor and director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said: news release. “Increasing obesity and too fat IHME predicts that more than 260 million people will be affected by 2025, and infection rates in the United States suggest a public health crisis of unimaginable proportions. ” Women fare worse than men when it comes to predicting life expectancy. This study predicts that life expectancy for U.S. women declines starting at age 51.cent From 2022 to 74th Life expectancy for American men will decline starting at age 51.cent up to 65th over that period. Researchers said increasing access to preventive health care for all Americans could help increase the nation's life expectancy. The study found that 12.4 million deaths could be avoided in the United States if risk factors such as obesity, high blood sugar, and high blood pressure were eliminated by 2050.

