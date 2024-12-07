What is “walking pneumonia” and what are the symptoms? What you need to know – NBC Chicago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that cases of “walking pneumonia” are on the rise these days, but what symptoms should you look out for?

of CDC reported Earlier this month, it was announced that bacterial infections caused by mycoplasma pneumonia have been on the rise since spring, especially among young children, with the number of cases reaching the highest in recent months in late August. This bacteria can cause a type of pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses.

“The proportion of patients discharged from the emergency department with a diagnosis of pneumococcal-associated pneumonia or acute bronchitis has increased over the past six months, peaking in late August,” the CDC said in an Oct. 18 alert. ” he said.

Experts say the rise began nationwide in the spring and in Illinois in June.

“This is really dramatic,” Dr. Sharon Werbel, director of epidemiology and infection control at Cook County Health, told NBC Chicago. “We've seen a dramatic increase in mycoplasma pneumonia from this time in 2023 to this year…but we've also seen a really dramatic increase in children ages 2 to 4. This is new.”

Here's what you need to know:

What is mycoplasma pneumonia?

Mycoplasma pneumonia is considered a common cause of “mild respiratory illness.” Although this bacterium can infect many different parts of the body, it is usually known for causing respiratory tract infections, where it can “damage the lining of airways such as the throat, trachea, and lungs.” there is.

What is “walking pneumonia”?

The CDC said the infection is generally mild and manifests as a chest cold, and while it can cause pneumonia, it is not typical pneumonia.

“When Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection progresses to pneumonia, it is usually a mild form of bacterial pneumonia, commonly referred to as 'walking pneumonia,'” the CDC reported.

Such cases are used to describe a patient with pneumonia who “appears to be recovering better than expected for a patient with a lung infection.”

“If symptoms are mild, people may not be at home or in bed, which is why the term 'walking pneumonia' was coined,” the CDC reported.

Who is most at risk?

The CDC noted that the latest trends represent a change from previous years because cases are typically seen in school-age children and adolescents.

“Pneumococcal infections can occur at any age, but most frequently occur in children and young adults ages 5 to 17,” the CDC reported.

But hospital discharge data from March 31 to October 5 of this year showed an increase “among all groups” in the U.S., peaking in August and remaining high in subsequent months. Ta.

The rate of increase was highest in children aged 2 to 4 years, where the number of cases rose from 1% to 7.2%. The number of cases among children ages 5 to 17 jumped from 3.6% to 7.4% over the same period.

“The increase in children 2 to 4 years of age is notable because Mycoplasma pneumoniae has historically not been recognized as a leading cause of pneumonia in this age group,” the CDC reported.

Overall, such infections are not uncommon, with an estimated 2 million cases reported each year in the United States. However, the actual number remains unknown as there is no national reporting or surveillance system to track such infections.

The agency said cases typically increase in the summer and early fall.

What symptoms should I look out for?

Symptoms of infection vary depending on age and level of infection. Some people have no symptoms at all, while others experience symptoms similar to a chest cold or pneumonia. Symptoms also differ in children.

It usually takes 1 to 4 weeks for symptoms to appear after exposure to the bacteria. Symptoms may then continue for several weeks.

Here's what the CDC should be aware of:

Common symptoms include:

I feel tired

heat

headache

Cough that gradually worsens

sore throat

symptoms in children

Instead of chest cold symptoms, children under 5 may have the following symptoms:

diarrhea

sneeze

sore throat

stuffy or runny nose

vomiting

teary eyes

wheezing

Symptoms of pneumonia or “walking pneumonia”

Common symptoms include:

cough

I feel tired

fever and chills

shortness of breath

How does it spread?

The bacteria is spread by breathing in droplets from an infected person, according to the CDC. However, the infection usually has a long incubation period and symptoms do not appear for 1 to 4 weeks after infection.

This bacterium can remain in the respiratory tract for several months after infection.

”Most people who spend a short period of time with someone who is ill pneumococcus Don't get infected. However, people who spend a lot of time with sick people pneumococcus the risk is increasing” reported the CDC.

How will I be treated?

Mycoplasma pneumoniae is often considered an “atypical bacterium” and some antibiotics may not be effective against it, Werbel said.

“We sometimes call them atypical bacteria because they don't have a cell wall,” she says. “This is very important. Many antibiotics work by destroying cell walls, so you need to know what type of antibiotic to use.”

The CDC similarly noted that “M. pneumoniae bacteria are naturally resistant to certain antibiotics commonly used to treat other types of bacterial pneumonia.”

The CDC noted that most cases recover on their own, but over-the-counter medications may also be helpful.