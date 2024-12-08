You are born with most neurons, but as an adult your brain creates some mysterious new neurons.

your brain Even as adults, we can create new neurons. But how does the rare birth of these new neurons contribute to cognitive function?

A neuron is Cells that control brain function And you are born with most of the neurons you will have in your lifetime. Most of the brain development occurs during childhood, but specific areas of the brain They continue to generate new neurons until adulthood. lower rate . Does this process of neurogenesis actually occur in adults, and what function does it play in the brain? still subject to debate Among scientists.

According to past research, people with symptoms such as: epilepsy or alzheimer's disease others dementia People develop fewer neurons in adulthood than people without these diseases. However, it is unclear whether the lack of new neurons contributes to the cognitive challenges faced by patients with these neurological disorders.

we are part of the next team stem cell researcher , neuroscientist neurologist, neurosurgeon and a neuropsychologist. Our new research shows that new neurons forming in the adult brain are linked to how people learn. listen to others .

new neurons and learning

Researchers know that new neurons can: mouse memory and learning . However, in the case of humans, technical challenges Identifying and analyzing new neurons in the adult brain, coupled with their rarity, has led scientists to question their importance to brain function.

To clarify the relationship between adult neurogenesis and cognitive function, we studied patients with the following symptoms: drug resistant epilepsy . These patients underwent cognitive assessment before surgery to treat their seizures and donated brain tissue during surgery. To see if the number of new neurons patients had was associated with specific cognitive functions, they looked at markers of neurogenesis under a microscope.

We found that new neurons in the adult brain are specifically associated with reduced cognitive decline in the brain. language learning or learn by listening to others.

This was quite a surprise to us. In mice, new neurons are known for their role in helping them learn and navigate new spaces through visual exploration . However, a similar association between new neurons and spatial learning in humans was not observed.

Improved cognition

Talking to others and remembering those conversations is an essential part of daily life for many people. However, this important cognitive function decline with age the impact is more serious. neurological disorder . as Aging population increases increasing the burden of cognitive decline on healthcare systems worldwide.

Our research suggests that the link between newborn neurons and language learning may be the basis for developing treatments to restore cognition in people. Promoting the production of new neurons could be a potential strategy to improve brain health and restore cognitive function in people with aging, epilepsy, and dementia. But for now, these ideas are just goals, and future treatments are a long way off.

Importantly, our finding that the function of new neurons differs between mice and humans highlights the critical need to study biological functions such as neurogenesis in humans whenever possible. . This ensures that research conducted in animal models such as mice is relevant to humans and applicable to the clinic.

Current epilepsy medications are primarily aimed at reducing seizures and are less focused on addressing the cognitive decline experienced by patients. To improve patient cognitive outcomes, we clinical trial It focuses on promoting new neuron generation and cognition in epilepsy patients through aerobic exercise. We are currently in the early stages of clinical trials and aim to establish the safety of the study. So far, two patients have safely completed the study. We plan to recruit eight more patients to complete this phase with exercise.

By bringing basic science A better understanding of brain regeneration in the laboratory and in human clinical studies could help support brain health throughout the lifespan.