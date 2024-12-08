How does the weight loss drug Munjaro work and why is it so in demand? | Obesity





Munjaro, known as the “King Kong of weight loss drugs,” will be available to patients. NHSBut this week it was announced that the treatment would be given first to those most in need, with the rollout expected to span more than 12 years.

Let's take a look at why this drug is in such demand and the impact it could have on the health of the population.

What is Munjaro? Maunjaro is one of a growing number of weight loss jabs and is manufactured by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. It is a once-weekly injection containing the drug tirzepatide, which is also used to improve blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. How is it different from Wegovy? Wegovy, also approved for weight loss, contains the drug semaglutide and is manufactured by Denmark's Novo Nordisk. Both semaglutide and tirzepatide mimic a hormone produced in the body called GLP-1, a substance released in the intestines when you eat. This hormone slows the rate at which food is emptied from the stomach, acts on the brain to reduce appetite, and causes increased production of insulin. However, tirzepatide also mimics another hormone known as GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide). This dual action may be why tirzepatide is associated with greater weight loss. one The study looked at data from two clinical trials in people with type 2 diabetes over at least 68 weeks and found that semaglutide led to participants losing 17.8% of their body weight compared to placebo. Tirzepatide, on the other hand, was found to reduce participants' weight by 17.8% compared to placebo. Who qualifies for Munjaro? Munjaro has been approved The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) guidelines for adult patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, and adult patients with a BMI of 27 or higher who have weight-related health problems such as being overweight. Targeted. Blood pressure and heart problems. Patients can already buy the drug privately, but concerns have been raised about whether sufficient monitoring is being done. Sales of weight loss jabs It's an online pharmacy. NHS England has also been given the green light for use of the drug, but the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) It is recommended to use Only people with a BMI of 35 or above and at least one weight-related condition are eligible, and around 3.4 million people in the UK are eligible. But those seeking an NHS prescription may have to wait. On Thursday, it was announced that NHS England would introduce the drug for 12 years. Only around 220,000 people are expected to benefit in the first three years, with priority given to those treated by specialist weight management services. Nice guidance on tirzepatide will also be used in Wales to underpin its own rollout plans. Why has it been so slow to be introduced into the NHS? This is believed to be due to the scale of demand, and there are concerns that the NHS, particularly GPs, could be overwhelmed. That's because of the differences in how the various jabs are accessed. Wegovy can only be prescribed through NHS specialist weight management clinics, while Mounjaro can be used in any setting, including primary care and specialist weight management services, although details are yet to be confirmed. Professor Jonathan Wenger, Nice's chief medical officer, said: “We have had to take this difficult decision to protect other vital NHS services and also to test how we can deliver this new generation of weight loss medicines. There wasn't.” He also said Nice wanted to help NHS England manage the rollout of tirzepatide carefully to “avoid any undue impact on other services”. What are the public health implications? According to the latest UK Health Survey, 64% of adults were overweight or obese in 2022. According to recent estimates This situation costs the NHS £19.2 billion a year. Professor Wenger said: “Tirzepatide and similar drugs such as semaglutide may help people with obesity lose weight, thereby reducing their risk of developing heart disease and stroke.” Ministers have also expressed hope that the jab could be effective. help people get back to worktrials are underway to investigate whether tirzepatide can impact health economics. Do you have any concerns? Many experts have welcomed the development of effective weight loss drugs, but have warned that jabs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy are dangerous. Unless we address the root causes of obesity, He stressed that policymakers need to do more about the environment that has caused the health crisis. They also said that for maximum effectiveness, such drugs should be used in conjunction with nutrition, physical activity and behavioral support, which is something Tirzepatide has made available through primary care. This means that it may become a problem if Dr Simon Cork, of Anglia Ruskin University, said GPs often did not feel qualified or competent to provide this at the level required. “The period until tirzepatide is rolled out will be frustrating for many people who need urgent help to lose weight, but this is understandable given the resources available in the NHS,” Cork said. he said. “If we are to make these drugs available to everyone who needs them, increasing the workforce to provide support to these patients to maximize their effectiveness will take time and will require an increase in current support. Delivery methods may be restructured at scale.”

