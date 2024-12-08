Health
USDA requires all raw milk to be tested for avian influenza
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday issued a federal order requiring all unpasteurized raw milk to be tested for avian influenza.
The USDA said the new strategy was developed “with significant input from states, veterinarians, and public health officials” and will help track which dairy farms are affected by the H5N1 virus.
Officials said this will help them understand how the virus spreads and quickly identify which states and specific herds within them are infected with the virus.
As of December 5th, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data It shows that 718 dairy herds in 15 states are affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza.
“Among many accomplishments, this will give farmers and farmworkers greater confidence in the safety of their livestock and their ability to protect themselves, and will reduce the spread of the virus nationwide,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “This will put us on the path to quickly controlling and stopping the spread.” In a statement.
The ministry also noted that sample testing could help reduce the risk of exposure for farm workers and protect them from infectious diseases.
According to the CDC, there have been 58 confirmed cases of avian influenza in humans in the United States. Most of these cases occurred in California after contact with affected cattle.
The new federal order is Does not replace USDA orders from April This would require mandatory testing of lactating dairy cows before they cross state lines.
A new order requires:
- Sharing of raw milk samples upon request from organizations responsible for dairy farms, bulk milk transporters, bulk milk transfer stations, or dairy processing facilities that transport or store milk for pasteurization.
- Herd owners with positive cattle must provide epidemiological information to enable activities such as contact tracing and disease surveillance.
- Private laboratories and state veterinarians will be required to report positive results from tests conducted on raw milk samples taken as part of the new order to the Department of Agriculture.
The first round of testing under the new requirements will begin the week of Dec. 16, according to the USDA. Some states, such as Colorado, have already begun this type of rigorous testing.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture conducted the first mandatory inspections after the state became the epicenter of the outbreak earlier this year.
These new requirements will take effect in one week California farm producing raw milk had to issue a recall after detecting the presence of avian influenza virus in their products.
Health authorities claim that pasteurized milk goes through a heating process to kill harmful bacteria. safe to drink.
