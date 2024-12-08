The long-term transmission of the new coronavirus appears to be caused by “prolonged infection.” science says this

around it 5-10% A proportion of people who contract COVID-19 will experience prolonged COVID-19, with symptoms lasting more than three months.

The researchers proposed that some biological mechanisms to explain Long new coronavirus. however, perspective article In a recent paper published in the Medical Journal of Australia, we argue that many, if not all, long-term COVID-19 infections appear to be caused by the virus itself persisting in the body. I am.

Since the relatively early days of the pandemic, recognition In some people, SARS-CoV-2, or at least remnants of the virus, can remain in various tissues and organs for long periods of time. This theory is known as “viral persistence.”

While it is now well established that some people have fragments of the virus remaining in their bodies for long periods of time, what is still less certain is that not only old virus fragments but also the live virus itself. The question is whether it remains, and if so, whether it is the cause of long-term infection with the new coronavirus. . This distinction is very important because live viruses may be amenable to certain antiviral approaches in a way that “dead” virus fragments cannot.

The persistence of the virus Two important meanings:

When it occurs in some highly immunocompromised people, it is thought to be responsible for new and substantially different-looking mutations. JN.1 etc. Beyond the acute illness, it can continue to cause symptoms in many people in the broader population. In other words, long-term COVID-19 infections may be caused by prolonged infection.

The virus may be hiding and causing long-term coronavirus symptoms (tonecgi/Shutterstock).

What do the research results say?

While there is still no single study that supports persistent virus as the cause of long-term COVID-19 infections, several important recent papers taken together make a convincing case. There is.

In February, Research found in nature Many people with mild symptoms of COVID-19 shed the virus's genetic material, so-called viral RNA, from their respiratory tracts for long periods of time. People who persistently shed this viral RNA, which almost certainly indicates the presence of live virus, were at increased risk of long-term COVID-19 infection.

Duplication of other keypapers detected viral RNA and protein There are signs in a patient's blood years after the initial infection that the virus is likely replicating for a long time in hidden reservoirs in the body, possibly including blood cells.

another study detected Viral RNA in 10 different tissue sites and blood samples 1–4 months after acute infection. The study found that long-term coronavirus risk (measured four months after infection) was higher in people who were persistently positive for viral RNA.

of same study The study also provided clues as to where persistent virus exists in the body. The gastrointestinal tract is one site of great interest as a long-term harborage for viruses.

Also earlier this week, evidence There are reports that the persistence of the virus increases the possibility that the new coronavirus infection will last for a long time. RECOVER initiativea collaborative research project aimed at addressing the long-term effects of COVID-19.

However, there remains no formal evidence that a replication-competent virus can persist in the body for years. This is because it is technically difficult to isolate live virus from the body's reservoirs, where it is 'hidden'.

If it does not exist, with us other scientist They argue that the accumulated evidence is now compelling enough to galvanize action.

What needs to happen next?

The obvious response to this is to react quickly. Testing of known antiviral drugs For the prevention and treatment of long-term novel coronavirus infections.

This should include more left-field treatments such as the diabetes drug metformin. This could have a double benefit in the context of the prolonged COVID-19 situation.

Some existing drugs could be repurposed to treat long-term coronavirus infections (PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock).

However, another major driver should be the establishment of clinical trial platforms for new drug development and rapid testing.

Science has discovered exciting treatment options. However, converting these into clinically usable formats is a major hurdle that requires support and investment from governments.

Solving the mysteries and preventing long-lasting coronavirus infections

The concept of “long-term infection” as a contributor to, or driver of, the prolongation of the coronavirus is a powerful message. It could help demystify this condition in the eyes of the broader community and increase awareness among medical professionals as well as the general public.

This should help raise community awareness about the importance of reducing reinfection rates. That applies not only to the initial infection but also to all subsequent coronavirus infections. Involves the risk of prolonging the new coronavirus infection.

Long-term infection with COVID-19 is common and affects people of all ages, not just those at high risk of severe acute illness. in one studypeople between the ages of 30 and 49 were most affected.

Therefore, at this time, we all need to use a combination of the tools available to us to reduce our exposure to the virus:

Approach clean indoor air. In its simplest form, this means being aware of the importance of well-ventilated indoor spaces and opening windows to improve airflow as the coronavirus spreads through the air. More advanced methods of ensuring indoor air safety include monitoring air quality and filtering the air in spaces where natural ventilation is not readily available.

If you are unsure of indoor air quality or in crowded environments, use a high-quality mask (such as an N95-type mask that fits well and does not allow air to enter).

A test will tell you when you are positive. After that, if the conditions are met, you can receive treatment. And you can take care to protect others around you with a mask, stay home as much as possible, and ventilate your space.

Get the latest information on additional coronavirus doses. vaccine Reducing COVID-19 infections over the long term others Complications after COVID-19 infection.

We hope that one day better treatments will be developed and a long-term treatment for COVID-19 will be developed. But in the meantime, increased awareness of the biomedical underpinnings of the long-lasting coronavirus should encourage clinicians to take patients' attempts to access treatment more seriously. treatment and service something that already exists.

