Africa CDC dispatches experts to strengthen response to the spread of emerging 'Disease X' – Africa CDC





== Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, December 9th – From December 5th to 7th, Africa CDC Director Dr. Jean Kaseya traveled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to work with national authorities, assess the situation on the ground, and support Africa CDC in its investigation of the unknown “Disease X.” Support has been expanded. ” The disease presents with symptoms such as fever and headache, and the mortality rate among children is high. This visit reaffirms our commitment to supporting Africa CDC's investigation and response efforts. The outbreak, first confirmed in late October and reported to national authorities in early December, highlights the need to strengthen surveillance and testing capacity in the region. The epicenter of the outbreak, the Panzi Health Zone, is located approximately 700 kilometers southwest of Kinshasa. The region, with a population of around 200,000 people and spread over 7,377 km², has limited testing capacity and the need to transport samples to the National Reference Laboratory in Kinshasa, highlighting the urgent need for a decentralized testing infrastructure. I am. Africa CDC works closely with the DRC Ministry of Health (MoH), National Biomedical Research Institute (INRB), National Public Health Institute (NPHI), and other partners to strengthen disease surveillance through genomic surveillance . This collaboration focuses on developing a sustainable national pathogen genomics strategy and decentralizing laboratory capacity to improve outbreak response and preparedness. Africa CDC will strengthen molecular detection and sequencing capabilities in the DRC by providing advanced tools such as molecular diagnostic and sequencing equipment, computer servers for bioinformatics analysis, testing reagents, automated liquid handlers, and supplies. Continuing. These cutting-edge resources have significantly increased INRB's ability to rapidly identify pathogens causing outbreaks and support widespread molecular testing and genomic sequencing across the country. Africa CDC also dispatched a multidisciplinary team to assist the Ministry of Health with its ongoing investigation. The team, made up of epidemiologists, laboratory scientists, infection prevention and control experts, and other experts, will work with national and international partners, including the WHO, to assess the situation, accelerate diagnostic testing, and improve control. measures are being implemented. Disease X refers to an unknown pathogen that has the potential to cause serious illness and widespread public health impact. Early detection, investigation, and coordinated response are critical to mitigating potential impacts. “Africa CDC is committed to supporting member countries in protecting public health,” said Dr. Gene Kaseya, Africa CDC Director. “Our role in this mission is to work with the Democratic Republic of the Congo Ministry of Health and partners to ensure an evidence-based response that strengthens health security in Africa. identify and address these threats and lay the foundation for sustainable solutions.” Africa CDC remains transparent throughout this important mission and continues to provide updates on the progress of the investigation and response, while maintaining close cooperation with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other stakeholders. #### About Africa CDC The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is the continental autonomous public health agency of the African Union, supporting member states in efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, and disease prevention and control. . For more information, please visit: http://www.africadc.org connect with us at linkedin, Twitter, facebook and YouTube media contact margaret edwin |Director of Communications and Public Affairs |Africa CDC [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://africacdc.org/news-item/africa-cdc-deploys-experts-to-strengthen-outbreak-response-for-emerging-disease-x/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos